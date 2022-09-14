Elisabeth Moss says Alexis Bledel leaving ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ‘wasn’t the easiest’ to deal with: what happened to Emily?

read article

“I love Alexis. I’ve known Alexis for years, back from our Mad Men days. So I love her very much. We were really sad that she couldn’t join us this year, but I think she’s spectacular,” said the 40-year-old actress. Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, September 14th.

“It wasn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with, I’ll be honest with you because she’s such a huge and fantastic part of the show,” added Moss.

Bledel, 40, played Emily, one of June’s (Moss) first allies in the dystopian Gilead, where June and Emily are repeatedly raped and forced to have children. the Gilmore Girls alum won an Emmy for her role as the tortured handmaiden. However, Bledel – who recently divorced Vincent Kartheiser after eight years of marriage – announced that he would not be returning for the fifth season of the Hulu hit.

“After much thought, I felt I had to walk away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this point,” Variety said in a statement in May. “I am eternally grateful to [executive producer] Bruce Miller for writing such true and resonant scenes for Emily, and for Hulu, MGM, cast and crew for their support.”

Emily was written off-screen, which Moss feels “was handled in a really good way.”

"After much thought, I felt I had to walk away from The Handmaid's Tale at this point," Variety said in a statement in May. "I am eternally grateful to [executive producer] Bruce Miller for writing such true and resonant scenes for Emily, and for Hulu, MGM, cast and crew for their support."

Emily was written off-screen, which Moss feels "was handled in a really good way."

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 premiered Wednesday, picking up after June, Emily and others killed Commander Fred (Joseph Fiennes). Several refugees who escaped Gilead said they were leaving Canada to return and seek revenge. Emily was already on her way. Emily's wife, Sylvia (Clea Du Vall), later tells June that Emily called to say he was leaving her and her son. "She went back to fighting, I think. To find Aunt Lydia if I can. That's what she needed to do," says Sylvia. Though heartbroken, she accepts that her spouse "needed" to come back. However, Sylvia knows that she will "never see her again". Escaping Gilead just once was a miracle. However, when June realizes how much energy Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) still has on her, she realizes that coming back might be the only way to get revenge. "She makes some crazy choices and so I think the idea of ​​her going back to Gilead is very realistic," Moss said. ET. "And that gave us the opportunity, which I really enjoyed, to juxtapose that with June, because June is constantly struggling to come back or not. And so, it gave us the opportunity to show what it's like when you leave your family." The story leaves the door open for Bledel to return for the sixth and final season should she change her mind.

As Moss and others prepared for The Handmaid's Tale season 5 to beat Hulu, Bledel was dealing with his divorce. Kartheiser, 43, asked for the end of his marriage to Bledel on Aug. 10, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed. A week later, court documents obtained by Us confirmed that there was already a submission for a proposed trial and settlement in the divorce case. A judge finalized the separation by the end of the month. The ex-couple started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Mad Men a year earlier. They welcomed a son in 2015.

