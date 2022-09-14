Elisabeth Moss says Alexis Bledel leaving ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ‘wasn’t the easiest’ to deal with: what happened to Emily?

read article
“I love Alexis. I’ve known Alexis for years, back from our Mad Men days. So I love her very much. We were really sad that she couldn’t join us this year, but I think she’s spectacular,” said the 40-year-old actress. Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, September 14th.
“It wasn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with, I’ll be honest with you because she’s such a huge and fantastic part of the show,” added Moss.
Bledel, 40, played Emily, one of June’s (Moss) first allies in the dystopian Gilead, where June and Emily are repeatedly raped and forced to have children. the Gilmore Girls alum won an Emmy for her role as the tortured handmaiden. However, Bledel – who recently divorced Vincent Kartheiser after eight years of marriage – announced that he would not be returning for the fifth season of the Hulu hit.
“After much thought, I felt I had to walk away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this point,” Variety said in a statement in May. “I am eternally grateful to [executive producer] Bruce Miller for writing such true and resonant scenes for Emily, and for Hulu, MGM, cast and crew for their support.”
Emily was written off-screen, which Moss feels “was handled in a really good way.”
