Elizabeth II’s bodyguard recalls ‘prank’ carried out by the Queen of the United Kingdom – News

Have you ever thought about the possibility of having met Queen Elizabeth II? After the monarch’s death, stories about the good mood of King Charles III’s mother are being recalled. The last one went viral on social media and recalls a case in which American tourists did not recognize her and were victims of a “prank”.

It all started when, last Thursday (8), BuzzFeed News journalist David Mack shared an old video of former royal protection officer, Richard Griffin, telling a very funny situation he lived with the monarch.

“This remains an all-time story about the queen,” Mack said in the caption.







In the video, Griffin explains that he was accompanying the monarch on a picnic in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, near Balmoral Castle, when they came across two tourists from the United States, who were on vacation in the region.

"The queen would always stop and say 'Hello…'. It was clear from the moment we stopped that they didn't recognize her," he told Sky News in June. The story was told as a tribute to Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.





American tourists then started talking to the monarch and asked if she lived in the area. “Well, I live in London, but I have a holiday home on the other side of the hills,” she said.

After that, one of them asked the sovereign about how long she had been visiting the place, and she replied: “‘Since I was a little girl, then, for over 80 years,'” Griffin recalls.

At that moment, curiosity apparently struck the Americans. “’Well, if you’ve been coming for 80 years, must you have met the queen?’” he asked.

Without missing a beat, Elizabeth II started the "gotcha" and replied, "Well, I haven't met her, but Dickie here regularly meets her," referring to Griffin by a nickname.





The bodyguard says in the video that the tourist turned to him and asked what she was like. Following the queen’s lead, he stated that the sovereign “can be very grumpy at times, but she has a great sense of humor.”

Still not realizing that it was the British monarch herself, one of the tourists put his arm around the bodyguard and placed a camera in Elizabeth II’s hand, asking if she would mind taking a picture of the two. King Charles III’s mother obeyed.

Tourists also took a picture with her and went on their way.

The moment the Americans were away, the monarch turned to Griffin and said, “I would love to be a fly on the wall when he shows these photos to friends in the United States. I hope someone tells him who I am.”

In her entire life, Elizabeth II never gave a single interview, which makes everyday stories reveal what her personality was like.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro



