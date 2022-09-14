Emily VanCamp leaves ‘The Resident’ after four seasons







Photo: Publicity / Fox / Modern Popcorn

The actress Emily VanCamp is leaving the medical series The Resident after four seasons.

according to the website deadlinethe actress asked to be let go at the end of last season, but there was an effort at the time to bring her back in season 5, which ultimately fell through.

The producers would still hope to bring her as a guest on a few episodes in the future. But she is definitely no longer a permanent fixture on the show, and the fate of her character, Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, should be known at the start of Season 5.

Fans are already preparing for the worst, as Fox has released a teaser that hints at a sinister outcome for Nic. See below.

The actress’ departure may have to do with the fact that she became a mother – just like her character on the series. Last week, she announced the birth of her first child with husband Josh Bowman. The two met while filming the series. revenge.

Marvel also has plans for the future of the actress, who plays Sharon Carter in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) productions. the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought several twists to the character, which open up many possibilities.

The Resident returns on September 21 in the US. In Brazil, the series is shown on the pay channel Star Life.