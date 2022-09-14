Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield improvised in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ for their on-screen relationship

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s chemistry in The Incredible Spider Man, although natural, it was not easy. Because of the nature of their characters’ relationship, Stone and Garfield had to do a lot of improv for the film.

Andrew Garfield was looking forward to working with Emma Stone

Stone and Garfield ended up working together on The Incredible Spider Man due to a simple screen test. Garfield has already been cast as Marvel’s superhero, so Stone just needed to prove that she was the right choice for Garfield’s love interest.

“I went and did a very elaborate screen test,” Stone once told MTV News. “It was complete hair and makeup and with the [director of photography] and different angles, and Andrew was there. We read some scenes together. We did that scene at Oscorp — ‘Why are you here?’ – and a sad one.”

Garfield was more than grateful that Stone ended up getting the role thanks to the instant connection he and his co-star had.

“Obviously, I was so happy that she got the part and decided to do it,” Garfield chimed in. “These are the days I long for, you know? For Peter too, because Peter goes through some horrible things in the movie. There is some joy in experiencing your first love.”

Emma Stone once shared that she improvised a lot with Andrew Garfield to build their relationship in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Stone felt that his chemistry with Garfield was something that needed little work. O La La Land star believed that chemistry was something that simply could not be developed. The duo just did.

“Well, I think the thing about chemistry is – I could be wrong, other people might disagree with me – but it’s kind of hard to build chemistry. Building a relationship is one thing, but chemistry is so… thing – that relationship, and you get each other – or you don’t,” she once said in an interview with Total Film.

Because of their chemistry, Stone and Garfield were trusted to improvise to build their on-screen relationship.

“And Mark [Webb – director] giving us the opportunity to improvise a lot was really beneficial to building that relationship, just because falling in love for the first time with these people is weird and uncomfortable and you’re 17 and you’re meeting that way, so it’s been nice to be able to build that.” she reminded.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield pranked on set

Stone and Garfield may have focused on their roles, but more than anything the actors had fun on set. The co-stars had fun playing pranks backstage, which was partially inspired by Brad Pitt.

“We were inspired because Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt had just done moneyballand Brad Pitt, like, a super prankster and one of our makeup artists had worked moneyball and she was like, ‘Oh my God, you guys should hear about all the pranks,’ and we were like, ‘We want to do pranks too,’” Stone said.

Some of these pranks included the cruel actor preventing his co-star from being able to enter his trailer.

“I think Andrew and I played pranks on each other, like parking my car in front of his trailer so he couldn’t get in, and then he put my car in one of the soundstages with a note that said, ‘Move your car, idiot! In the middle of the stage,” he recalled.

