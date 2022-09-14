Emmy 2022: Zendaya becomes only youngest artist to win Best Actress twice – Vogue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "euphoria" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Zendaya with the award for best actress in a drama series for ‘Euphoria’ (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

At 26 years of age, Zendaya became the first youngest female artist in history when she won for the second time the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards on Monday night, 12.09, for her performance in euphoriafrom HBO, thanks to main character Rue.

“My greatest wish for euphoria was to be able to help people. I want to thank everyone who shared their stories with me. If anyone can relate to Rue, I want to thank her for her story. I carry them with me,” the actress said in her speech.

In 2020, the American actress broke the award record for being the youngest artist nominated, which soon after updated another record on the list: the youngest winner, taking home the statuette, also for her role in euphoria.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya in red capet wearing Valentindo and wearing Bulgari jewelry (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The star was the second black woman to be awarded in this category. The first recipient was Viola Davis, in 2015, for her performance in the series How to Get Away With Murder.

Zendaya also made history at this 74th Emmy Awards. The young Californian was the youngest person nominated in the best production category for Euphoria. Watch the full speech below:

