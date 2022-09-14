Emmys 2022: 7 Snubbed Actresses Who Deserved Space at the Awards – Series News

Despite the strong presence of newcomers such as Round 6, Severance and Abbott Elementary, former favorites and big names had no place among the nominees for the 74th ceremony.

At the end of the 2022 Emmy race, an award that aired this Monday (12), it is possible to celebrate the great victories of the edition and understand the defeats that apparently made no sense. This year’s ceremony got off to a great start, celebrating longtime names in television and Hollywood who have seldom been in the spotlight receiving due recognition, such as winners Jennifer Coolidge and Sheryl Lee Ralph, owner of the best speech of the night.

With the exception of Abbott Elementary, the award-winning series for supporting actress in a comedy and best screenplay, most of the winners were easy to guess. Even with strong competition in the main awards, the academy preferred, once again, the comfort zone.

In addition to series wronged inside (Severance, Yellowjackets and Barry) and outside the awards, more than losing a category, big names were not even among the voters’ considerations. Take a look at some of the actresses who missed out on the awards:

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine (Pen15, Hulu)



hulu Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine in Pen15



Taking even the most incredulous of fans by surprise, Pen15 was one of the highlights in the category of best comedy at the 2021 Emmy. Dunham. Similarly, Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine worked on script, executive production and, in some episodes, even directing the comedy. coming of age. More than multi-talented, both are exceptional actresses who were able to encapsulate the pre-teen intensity of their characters for two perfect seasons.

Mandy Moore (This is Us, NBC)



NBC Mandy Moore in This is Us



According to Variety, about 171 productions were under consideration for the best drama series at the 2022 Emmys. Despite the high volume, based on previous years, it was almost a certainty that This is Us would be present at the 74th ceremony, especially as it is the last season of the popular drama. That’s not what happened. Even in a celebratory year for the series and cast, Mandy Moore’s heartwarming performance was snubbed.

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, Netflix)



Netflix Sadie Sink in Stranger Things



With each return, Stranger Things comes back bigger than the time before. However, since the 2nd season, the Netflix original series has not been able to place the young cast in the acting categories. With Max Mayfield starring in the fourth year of Stranger Things, it looked like Sadie Sink would be able to get the spotlight on her, just as Millie Bobby Brown did just a few years earlier. In a similar way to the movement that happens at the Oscars, it seems that Stranger Things has become blockbuster too much to be taken seriously by voters.

Sarah Goldberg (Barry, HBO)



HBO Sarah Goldberg on Barry



Barry, one of the most critically acclaimed comedy series of recent times, was nominated for multiple 2022 Emmy Awards in both creative and major categories. Sally Reed, brilliantly lived by Sarah Goldberggains prominence with each new season, showing a gigantic reach as an actress in the whirlwind of emotions of the character.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment lies in the fact that most of the male cast members have managed to get some recognition for the series, while Goldberg continues to hold the crown of “wronged queen” among the snubbed.

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)



hulu Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building



A case similar to that of Sarah Goldberg, Only Murders in the Building won 17 nominations and, even so, did not have space for Selena Gomez in the category of actress in comedy. On the other hand, Steve Martin and Martin Short, who star in the series alongside Selena, were nominated, which only makes the lack of her even weirder. Unlike the return of the two veterans, apparently, there is still a way to go for Selena Gomez, who was treated with indifference by the academy.