Emmys. They can cancel the red carpet because Zendaya doesn’t give anyone else a chance – Observer

It doesn’t matter if they are actors, directors, producers or screenwriters: whoever steps on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards already knows that she leaves the occupation at the door to face the relentless judges of fashion. On the night of Monday, September 12, many sentences were handed down to those who paraded through the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, to attend the 74th ceremony of the television academy. no surprises, Zendaya is once again a big favorite in the fashion press.

The “Euphoria” actress, who accumulates victories in the best-dressed category on the red carpet, wore a custom-made Valetino dress with a bodice that left her shoulders exposed, a defined waist and a full-volume skirt with hidden pockets. A choice that earned him comparisons with Audrey Hepburn’s iconic style in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and which was inspired by a 1987 archival model from the Italian fashion house. In the international press, there is no doubt: she once again took home the golden statuette for the best look of the night.

It was, moreover, a red carpet marked by sparkles. Ho-yeon Jungwho was launched to stardom with her participation in “Squid Game”, wore a dress slip from Louis Vuitton, the patchwork fabric filled with beads — a simple and well-crafted choice. In one of the most talked about moments, Chrissy Teigen she showed the world her new pregnant belly for the first time in a shimmering Naeem Khan model. Already Amanda Seyfred opted for a sequined Armani Privé, with a straight cut and a discreet tulle detail on the neckline; Reese Witherspoon she wore a dress from the same fashion house, also with sequins but in navy blue; lily james chose a model from Versace very sexy, armor style; and Christina Ricci took a brilliant proposal from Fendi Couture. A category filled with little voluminous cuts, adjusted to the shapes of the body.

But there is another category to highlight, namely that of the openings with the skin on display. Julia Garner, from “Ozark” took the belly out in what was one of the riskiest choices of the night: a velvet Gucci dress. Ariana DeBose showed part of her belly in Prabal Gurung and Jasmin Savoy Brown showed her hips and chest in a leather-style model by Christopher Kane.

Among the looks that marked the Emmys night, there is still Sydney Sweeney in an Oscar de la Renta that could have come out of the golden age of Hollywood, Laura Linney in a custom-made Christian Siriano and Sandra Oh in a purple Rodarte jumpsuit that received many compliments. of the experts. For less sympathetic reasons, too Kerry Washington ran a lot of ink on Monday night as she appeared in an Elie Saab train dress accompanied by black glass stockings. Kaley Cuoco, named for her role in “The Flight Attendant,” was unconvinced in a pink model full of tulle and flowers from Dolce & Gabbana.

At photo gallery, we’ve put together the best and worst of the Emmys red carpet. During the ceremony, “Succession”, “White Lotus”, “Ted Lasso” and “Squid Game” were the winners of a predictable night – find them all in the Observer article.