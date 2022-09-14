Emmys. Zendaya and Lee Jung-jae make history

If there was a moment that marked the campaign for Zendaya to win the Emmy for Best Actress in a Series in the current edition of this event, becoming the youngest woman ever to win this distinction twice, it will certainly have happened in the fifth episode of the second season. from Euphoria, a series that follows several teenagers who navigate problems such as substance abuse, heartbreak and violence from a current point of view.





In an episode completely focused on the character played by the American actress, Rue has a relapse into her drug addiction, which makes her mother dump a suitcase full of pills down the toilet, pills that she should sell to pay a drug dealer. .





This event awakens a “beast” within Zendaya, often criticized for her apathetic stance within her productions, which unleashes raw fury towards her fictional mother and sister (played, respectively, by Nika King and Storm Reid) and the “odyssey” that she embarks on to get the 10,000 dollars she owes, afraid of facing dire consequences.





In a season that was sometimes accused of losing its quality due to the focus being on too many plots at once, it’s no wonder that the highlight of the series was when it focused on the 24-hour “adventure” of its main character, while she was facing the lowest point in her life.





This raw display of feelings allowed Zendaya to make history again at the Emmys, after in 2020 she became the youngest winner in the category of Best Actress, now she becomes not only the youngest to achieve this feat twice, but also the first black woman to be named best actress in a drama series on two occasions.





“My biggest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to thank everyone who shared their story with me,” said the actress. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like a Rue, I am so grateful for your stories, I carry them with me and I carry them with Rue. Thank you very much”, she thanked her.





In addition to this, Euphoria received four more awards: Colman Domingo was considered the best guest actor in a drama series, best cinematography for a single camera series, best choreography for a scripted program, best contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic) and best image editing single chamber for a drama series





But the historic moments did not stop there. South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, protagonist of Netflix’s unexpected hit, Squid Game, became the first Asian actor to win the award for best actor in a drama series, beating some names that were also pointed out as favorites for win the award, like Bob Odenkirk, Saul from Better Call Saul, or Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox who, in Succession, play, respectively, the father and son with the least healthy relationship in television history, Kendall and Logan Roy.





In addition to Jung-jae, who played the role of Seong Gi-hun, a man who, unable to pay his debts, is kidnapped and manipulated to compete in the Squid Games, a series of challenges that involve people’s survival, who end receives a massive monetary reward, also Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the series, was honored with the award for best director.





The big winner of the night was the HBO series (streaming platform with the highest number of trophies, 38) White Lotus, which follows the holidays of several families in a hotel in Hawaii, which won 10 Emmys, including in the categories of Best Series. Limited, Anthology and Television Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge), Best Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett), Best Screenplay (Mike White) or Best Music (Cristobal Tapia de Veer).





White Lotus will return for a second season, where it will feature a completely different cast, with actors like Michael Imperioli, immortalized in the role of Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, Aubrey Plaza or F. Murray Abraham, in October this year. The only character to return is Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid.





Among the series that have achieved great victories is Succession, one of HBO’s hot spots, with the family drama about who will rise to the top of a company owned by Waystar RoyCo, a conglomerate that dominates several media, inspired by channels such as Fox News, which , of his 25 nominations, won four awards, including best drama series and best supporting actor, given to Matthew Macfayen, for his role as Tom Wambsgans, but also Ted Lasso, from AppleTV, who won the main distinctions in the field of comedy. , namely with the award for best actor being given to the actor who plays the titular role of the friendly trainer, Jason Sudeikis, and also for best comedy series.











