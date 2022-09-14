Ended? Marvel Confirms The Avengers’ Current Status

The Avengers will return in epic fashion, with two major movies in 2025. But before Kang dynasty and secret warsfans remain in doubt about the team’s status in the MCU these days.

After all, even with the death of half of the original members, is the team DONE or does it still exist? As much as no series or movie of the surviving heroes of Endgame has answered this question, Kevin Feige arrives to clarify.

Even if in an indirect way! That’s because when talking about the arrival of the Thunderbolts in an interview at D23, Feige got straight to the point saying that the Avengers NO LONGER exist.

“Only because there is no longer an organization like the Avengers, but now we have the Thunderbolts.”

Confirming that the Thunderbolts can even be presented as an alternative in the face of the absence of the Avengers!

And that the new formation of the team should only be constituted with the arrival of the threat of Kang. With a new recruitment and new heroes being forced to fight together.

Possible Avengers 6 director may have been revealed

Last July, during its time at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios surprised by announcing two new Avengers movies. Yes, at once the studio announced the team’s 5th and 6th films.

And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

the director of Avengers: Kang Dynasty has already been chosen, and it will be Destin Daniel Cretton, who also commanded Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. So, it only remains for Marvel to choose a director for Avengers 6, secret wars.

And according to journalist James Clement, one of the favorite names to take on the 6th film is Ryan Cooglerdirector of black Panther and also the future Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich debuts in November.

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!