episodes 1 and 2 now available

The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) debuted featuring its initial two episodes (1 and 2) of season 5. With a series full of disadvantaged social classes, in which women become objects of brutal subjugation and enslavement, the show is not an easy thing to watch, but it is as revealing as it gets.

Although it is full of dark and depressing scenes, the characters continually demand glimmers of hope. Every cloud is bound to have a silver coating, even the darkest ones.

In the final trailer for season five, we see a shift in focus to the consequences of June’s revenge on Fred and June wants more. Likewise, with a new rush of adrenaline coursing through her veins, June wants to make sure that her enemies, specifically Fred’s wife Serena Waterford, are well aware of the threat she is.

Of course, this shift to June’s dark side must present numerous dangers, not just for herself, but also for the people around her.

As a result, things don’t get any easier, as the recently widowed Serena plans to bring Gilead’s influence into Toronto.

Above all, watch the trailer below:

Cast The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale)?

In the list we have: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Amanda Brugel, Christine Ko and Genevieve Angelson.

Where to watch?

The series will air weekly, with a new episode through Paramount+ every Sunday. The first two initial episodes arrived in the US on September 14, on the Hulu platform. In Brazil, they officially arrive at Paramount Plus.

When does The Handmaid’s Tale come out?

The 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) officially premieres this Sunday, September 18, in Brazil.

Finally, follow our full coverage of the series here on the site!