“Everybody is Nautical”: Sport fans join rival in game against Vasco for Série B | football

That’s because the game in São Januário, valid for the 30th round of Serie B, is seen as decisive by the two clubs from Pernambuco. For the Náutico lantern, a victory means one more step on the way to leaving the relegation zone. As for Sport, a triumph for Timbu will be a very welcome help in the mission to get closer to the G-4. The current difference is only two points.

On social networks, shortly after the 1-0 victory over Bahia, some Sport fans did not take long to admit the convenience crowd for the historic rival next Friday. Some, in a good-natured way, even replicating the motto that Timbu has been adopting since the beginning of the year on social networks: “Everybody is Nautical”.

This, however, will not be the first time in this Series B that Sport fans will cheer for a victory for Náutico. In the 21st round, after defeating Guarani, the red-blacks could be four points behind Bahia, if the following day Timbu won at Fonte Nova. Something that didn’t happen, with Tricolor thrashing 3-0.

It is worth noting that Sport and Náutico will face each other, on Ilha do Retiro, on October 1, for the 32nd round. Before, Leão faces Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. Timbu, after the match against Vasco, receives Sampaio Corrêa, in Aflitos, before the last Clásico dos Clássicos of the year.

