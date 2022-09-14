Ex-Harry Potter, Emma Watson shocks with dramatic transformation in the look

You probably know Emma Watson as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter saga. As one of the most popular characters in the franchise, the actress has gained fans worldwide. In recent years, Watson has done his best to diversify his career. Recently, a major change in the look of the actress has left fans in awe.

Born in France, Emma Watson began her career with the Harry Potter films. Since the release of Deathly Hallows Part 2, the actress has been acting in interesting projects such as Bling Ring: The Hollywood Gang, Beauty and the Beast and Little Women.

The actress is also known for her activism, particularly in the feminist movement. According to a 2020 study by YouGov, Emma Watson is the “6th most admired woman in the world”.

We show Emma Watson’s big transformation below and reveal how the actress explained the change.

Away from Harry Potter, Emma Watson appears with a new look

In a breathtaking photo, Emma Watson brings back the old “pixie cut” – but with a very modern twist.

The ex-Harry Potter was chosen as the face of Prada’s new advertising campaign, which promotes an unprecedented fragrance by the brand.

For the collaboration, Emma Watson adopted a daring pixie cut, adorned by Prada earrings that cost around $675.

“Prada has always surpassed traditional models and the archetypes of conventional beauty, and is also famous for a femininity that defies convention,” the actress commented in a press release.

Emma Watson, who is also a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, was full of praise for the partnership.

“It is a pleasure to create this campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical concept, as well as sustainability initiatives that are genuine and relevant,” explained the Harry Potter star.

With the new partnership, Emma Watson becomes one of Prada’s creative directors. The actress should create other campaigns in the near future.

“I can’t wait to share my art, I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed producing it,” Watson commented in an Instagram post.

On the social network, Emma Watson’s fans approved of the new look. The original post already has thousands of likes and comments.

“You nailed it! She looks beautiful with this new style”, commented an admirer of the actress.

Check out Emma Watson’s new look below! It is worth remembering that all Harry Potter films are available in the HBO Max catalog.