Ezra Miller will be replaced by a new actor in the DCEU

Star Ezra Miller should no longer live the Flash in theaters, after being involved in numerous controversies.

According to the well-known insider MyTimeToShineHelloMiller ended up as the Flash, no matter what, and will never play the hero again.

The Twitter influencer did not reveal whether Ezra Miller will be replaced in the film The Flashbut we believe so, because, as the end of the feature will show the creation of a new timeline of the DC Extended Universe, it is more logical that Miller does not appear as The Flash in this soft reboot of the DCEU.

In the best (or worst) case, Miller will be replaced by another actor only after The Flash.

But it is not known if the new Flash in theaters will be another version of Barry Allen or if this will be the presentation of Wally West.

the long The Flash It is scheduled to premiere on June 22, 2023 in Brazilian cinemas.

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

