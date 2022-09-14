Facebook and Messenger will receive Discord-style communities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of a feature to enhance Messenger and Facebook groups. In his official profile, the executive spoke about the Community Chats (Community Chats, in Portuguese), which will allow you to organize large chat groups into categories.

The idea is to make it possible to create several guides to deal with different subjects in real time, including audio and video channels. The chats will have exclusive rooms for administrators, bulletin boards, places for events and content accessible with prior authorization.

The proposed style is very reminiscent of Discord and Slack, with easy switching between channels and the possibility of following several conversations at the same time. “We’re creating ‘Community Chats’ as a new way to connect with people who share your interests,” explained Zuckerberg.

Communities within chats

Thematic chats should be integrated into existing Facebook and Messenger groups, but with a focus on something even more particular. Suppose you are in the group of Canaltechbut want to know specifically about iOS 16: a system-specific conversation can be created.

You will be able to create small chats within larger themes (Image: Reproduction/Meta)

By bringing together unknown people and intending to bring together many different people, Meta was concerned with adding moderation tools for administrators to bring order to the room. They will be able to delete messages, block content, mute members or even ban users — it will even be possible to automate rules to facilitate moderation, such as silencing those who SPAM or suspending those who write profanity.

The feature has started testing now and will be rolled out gradually to groups over the next few weeks. It is not yet clear whether the change will come to Brazil immediately or if it will take some time.

This isn’t the company’s first attempt to make Messenger more like Discord and Slack. In March of this year, the app gained support for the @everyone (@todos) feature to send a notification to all participants in a conversation. At another time, the platform added the command /silent (/silence) to send a message without notifying the user.