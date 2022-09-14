Facebook engineers: we have no idea where user data is stored

The engineers of Facebook don’t know exactly how the company uses its users’ data. With the massive number of systems in use obscuring where data is stored, it’s only natural that the company’s own engineers don’t know what happens to the information. Still, it’s still terrifying.

Owner of the largest online services today (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Meta has a duty to take care of its users’ data. This means keeping and storing all information securely and in an organized manner. However, it seems that this task is too difficult for any engineer working at the company.

There is no clarity about the flow of data

During a confidential hearing in March, two Facebook engineers admitted that the task of figuring out where user data is stored across the company would have to be a team effort given the broad scope of the task.

The hearing, part of a long-running lawsuit over the Cambridge Analytica, was led by “Discovery Special Master” Daniel Garrie. The Special Master was tasked with finding out if Facebook needed to produce more documents for the case.

The transcript of the hearing was released as part of an unsealed court document, as first reported by The Intercept. The two engineers were Facebook’s director of engineering, Eugene Zarashowand the software engineering manager, Steven Elia.

“It would take multiple teams in the ad industry to track exactly where the data flows”, said Zarashow at the hearing. “I would be surprised if there was a single person who could answer this conclusively.“

Meta has more than 50 subsystems to handle the data

This is in part due to Facebook’s open-border policy for data collection and its use of 55 different subsystems. Zarashow observed the “strange engineering culture” not “generated many artifacts” in code creation. Also, the code is “your own design document”, which he initially found “terrifying”.

Hearing comments confirm the legitimacy of a leaked internal document that emerged in April 2022. This document also claims that engineers had no real way to keep track of data collected by the company.

Open-border systems collect and consolidate data from a wide variety of proprietary and third-party sources. But there’s no way to find out what data is specifically provided by Facebook, the document revealed.

“We do not have an adequate level of control and explainability over how our systems use data and therefore cannot confidently make controlled policy changes or external commitments such as ‘We will not use X data for Y purposes‘” reveals the internal report. “And yet, that’s exactly what regulators expect us to do, increasing our risk of errors and misrepresentation.“.

In a statement issued several hours after the report, a spokesperson for Meta responded to the allegations:

“Our systems are sophisticated and it should come as no surprise that no company engineer can answer all the questions about where each user’s information is stored.,” said Facebook spokeswoman Dina El-Kassaby. “We have created one of the most comprehensive privacy programs to oversee the use of data in our operations and to carefully manage and protect people’s data. We have made – and continue to make – significant investments to meet our privacy commitments and obligations, including extensive data controls.”

