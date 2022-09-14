Fast & Furious: Actress pays tribute to Paul Walker at her wedding ceremony

The death of actor Paul Walker has shaken not only the cast of “Fast and furious” like everyone else. The star passed away on November 30, 2013 in a car accident in Southern California.

Photo – Playback/Youtube/Universal Pictures



The actress Jordana Brewster, known for playing the role of the character Mia Toretto, recently got married in Santa Bárbara. The ceremony paid tribute to the “Fast and Furious” franchise by showcasing cars used in the films (via: E News).

Brewster and her husband left the place in a blue GS-R from the 90s, used by her character and Walker in the 2001 film. A photo of the actors during the scene was also placed in the vehicle’s window.

Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, was also one of the guests at the wedding, which was also attended by Vin Diesel and Ludacris.

“Congratulations to my sister Jordana @jordanabrewster and Mason @gmmorfit“, Meadow wrote on Instagram wishing the couple well. The young woman has always kept in touch with the cast since the death of her father.

Jordana wore a white dress with a strapless lace bodice. .