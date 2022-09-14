Faster friction causes less wear

mechanics

A slow slide (left) leaves the metal structure almost intact. A faster slide (in the middle) destroys it completely. But extremely fast slides (right) melt only the top layer.

understanding friction

When two metallic surfaces slide against each other, a variety of complicated phenomena occur that lead to friction and wear: Small crystalline regions, of which metals are typically composed, can be deformed, twisted or broken, or even melted.

It is very important for the industry to understand these effects, whether to get rid of them or to reinforce them – friction can be the bad guy for an engine manufacturer, but it can be the good guy for a sandpaper and abrasive manufacturer.

Intuition tells us that the faster the two surfaces slide past each other, the greater the wear.

But Stefan Eder, from the Technological University of Vienna, Austria, was not content with intuition, and so he set out to test this phenomenon at speeds that are very difficult to monitor accurately in the laboratory.

“In the past, friction and wear could only be studied in experiments,” he explained. “Only in the last few years have supercomputers become powerful enough that we can model the highly complex processes on the surface of material on an atomic scale.”

And the surprise was not long in coming.

Although initially wear increases with increasing speed of friction between the two metals, at very high speeds, comparable to the speed of a passenger plane, the behavior reverses, with wear decreasing again.

The team first simulated metal alloys under realistic conditions – but did not expect this strange curve in the results.

Simulating real situations

To reinforce the practical effects of the research, Eder did not simulate perfect crystals of each metal as is usually done, with a strictly regular and defect-free arrangement of atoms, but several metal alloys, which is much closer to reality – an alloy a geometrically much more complicated arrangement of crystals, which can be displaced from each other or twisted in different directions, forming what conventional simulations consider to be “defects”.

“This is important because all these defects have a decisive influence on friction and wear. If we were to simulate a perfect metal in the computer, the result would have little to do with reality,” reinforced Eder.

The results showed that, at low speeds, in the order of 10 to 20 meters per second (m/s) the wear is low. Wear increases as speed enters the range of 80 to 100 m/s, which is to be expected, as more energy is transferred to the metal per unit time.

The surprise came when the speed exceeded 300 m/s – just over 1,000 km/h. Instead of continuing to increase linearly, wear has gone down again. The microstructure of the metal just below the surface, which was completely destroyed at average speeds, is now practically intact again, a surprising and apparently contradictory result.

“This was amazing for us and the tribology community,” said Eder, citing the branch of science that studies contact between materials – tribes in Greek means friction.

Understanding the phenomenon has an impact on various industries and technical applications.

Explanation of the friction paradox

The team scanned the scientific literature and found that other researchers had already documented this reversal of behavior. “This effect has been observed by other scientists in experiments – it is not well known because such high velocities rarely occur. However, the origin of this effect has not yet been clarified,” said the researcher.

Simulations have shown that at high speeds friction generates a lot of heat – but very unevenly. Only isolated regions on the surfaces of the two metals that slide against each other come into contact, and these small areas can reach thousands of degrees Celsius. In the middle, however, which represents the larger area of ​​the two materials, the temperature is much lower.

As a result, small parts of the surface can melt and re-crystallize a fraction of a second later. The outermost layer of the metal is thus drastically altered, but this is precisely what protects the deeper regions of the material: Only the outermost layers feel the wear, with the crystalline structures underneath undergoing little change.

“Wherever friction occurs at high to extremely high speeds, it will be essential to take this into account going forward,” said Eder, citing bearings and transmissions in electric vehicles and machines that grind surfaces such as lathes and milling machines, in addition to the fact that the effect plays a role in the stability of metals in an automobile accident or in the impact of small particles in high-speed aircraft.

