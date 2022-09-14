Felipe Melo praises Corinthians fans before the decision for Fluminense: “It’s beautiful to see there”

O Fluminense will have ahead the Corinthians, this Thursday, in São Paulo. The match is worth the spot for the final of the Brazil’s Cup. Midfielder Felipe Melo said he expects a “hostile atmosphere” coming from the stands of Neo Química Arena and praised the party that Corinthians fans usually have at the stadium.

“The crowd makes a difference, and it’s beautiful to see there, the whole stadium is screaming, but that’s good for the player, the athlete likes that. I remember when I was at Palmeiras we went to play at Bombonera, the stadium was shaking, and we won 2-0. The semifinal against Atlético-MG was the same, the first game had no fans, but in the second there was, we tied and qualified. A big team player likes to play a big game, to arrive at the stadium and see the fans making the party. As much as it is against it, it’s good, I like it, I’m tied up. And for sure we’ll be well prepared on Thursday”, declared the steering wheel.

The tricolors need the victory to advance to the decision. In case of equality, the tie will be decided on the maximum penalties.

“We’re going to find one of the biggest clubs on the continent, one of the biggest fans on the continent, a super hostile environment. But Fluminense is considered a team of warriors, so it’s used to these situations, it’s doing what we’ve been doing, respecting Corinthians. that the greatest respect is to enter the field and give our best”, he said.

The first match of the semifinal ended in a 2-2 draw at Maracanã. Ganso and Jhon Arias scored for Flu, while Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes scored for Timão.

