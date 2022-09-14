Find out how The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 explained Emily’s absence

The Handmaid’s Tale/Hulu/Reproduction

ATTENTION! This text contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

After the sudden departure from Alexis Bledel of the show’s 5th season, many fans wondered what her character’s fate would be, and luckily, with the new year’s premiere, it was explained how the production approached this.

Interpreter of Emily, or known by her various aliases in Gilead, including Ofglen, Ofsteven, Ofroy and Ofjoseph, the actress of Gilmore Girls gave life to one of the most rebellious Handmaids of the terrible regime, presenting a character of immeasurable personality and intelligence. However, the explanation for her departure from The Handmaid’s Tale may not please many fans, as the first comeback episodes have already been released in North American territory.

With the recent premiere of the 5th season of The Handmaid’s Talethe first episode shows June reuniting with her other colleagues who participated in the death of Commander Waterford, until the protagonist feels Emily’s absence at the moment, turning to her friend’s wife, who gives the bad news about the character.

Sylvie, Emily’s wife, reveals that after the episode against Fred, she reveals that her companion decided to return to Gilead to fight alongside the Handmaids who are still trapped in American territory, in addition to wanting to settle accounts with Aunt Lydia. “She came back to fight, I think”, says Sylvie to June. Although the explanation does not please many fans of the show, the possibility opens gaps for Alexis Bledel can return in the future last year of production, if the actress wants to.

But what will happen in the 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale?

with the character of Elisabeth Moss trying to take down Gilead at all costs in Canada, June will put up a fight against Serena, who is also in the country, and who is even trying to get back to the top of her popularity to convince people that the other side of the country is the ” right” there is to be done, even with the knowledge of atrocities committed by commanders etc.

While the first episodes of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale already premiered in Brazil, the new chapters will arrive in Brazil through the streaming of Paramount+from september 18.

