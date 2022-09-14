First image of Lenovo Legion GeForce RTX 4090 GPU leaks

Giant board is part of the PCs built by Lenovo

NVIDIA’s next high-end GPU, GeForce RTX 4090, has been appearing quite often and in different forms on the internet. We know that high-end graphics card tends to be “bulky”and it will be no different with Lenovo’s RTX 4090as you can see in the images, which were leaked by the Twitter user @wxnod.

The giant video card equips an OEM Lenovo Legion computer, assembled by the manufacturer. The model of the RTX 4090 seems to be customized by the company itself. Lenovo had its own model of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT last year, as Videocardz shows.

As we can see in the image, the entire Lenovo computer is customized with its Legion gamer brand, from the fans, liquid cooling block, to the motherboard with the name printed on the PCB and also on the motherboard mirror cover.

Lenovo Legion RTX 4090 will have a robust cooling system

Lenovo’s supposed RTX 4090 is a graphics card with four slots, three fans and a huge heatsink that practically covers the entire card. The model was dismantled and we can see, astonishingly, 13 copper heatpipes, the famous heat transfer pipes.

There is also a copper plate, I would say quite large, making contact with the GPU and possibly the video memory chips. A leak from months ago showed that the supposed reference model (Founders Edition) of the RTX 4090 Ti has a contact base with the larger graphics chip, to benefit the memory modules as well.

Rumors and leaks so far point to the following RTX 4090 specs: 16,384 CUDA cores (versus 10,496 for the RTX 3090), 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps on a 384-bit interface, and 450W TDP.

The GeForce RTX 4090 should pave the way for the rest of NVIDIA’s next-generation lineup of GPUs based on Ada Lovelace. NVIDIA will hold an event, expected to take place on September 20, where it is expected to reveal the RTX 40xx GPUs. Additionally, rumors even suggest that some current-generation Ampere GPUs should receive updates.

