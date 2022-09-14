Five series for fans of HBO Max’s award-winning Succession

Advertising Could not load ad

was the venerated Succession who took the top prize in the most recent edition of the Emmy Awards.

The production created by Jesse Armstrong closed the night of ceremonies by thanking the trophy won in the Best Drama Series category. Succession also won three more awards, which include: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Matthew Macfadyen) and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong).

For those who still don’t know Successionknow that the three seasons of the satirical drama-comedy series are available as part of the platform catalog of HBO Max.

Production on the 10-episode fourth season began in New York in June 2022, with Mark Mylod directing the first episode. There is still no forecast of when the new chapters of Succession.

While we don’t miss the Roy Family, we can check out other streaming series that feature powerful and (very) dysfunctional families.

Here’s the list:

Laura Linney (left) and Jason Bateman (right) in Netflix’s Ozark

Netflix

Ozark (2017 – 2022)

The crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williamsfollows Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), a couple who move with their family to the Lake of the Ozarks to launder money.

ozark received positive words from critics throughout its run, with particular praise for its tone, direction, production values ​​and performances (particularly those of Bateman, Linney and Julia Garner). The series received a total of 32 nominations. Primetime Emmy Awardincluding two for Outstanding Drama Series, with Bateman winning for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 and Garner winning three times for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2019, 2020, and 2022).

Peaky Blinders Cast: Blood, Bets and Razors (Netflix)

Peaky Blinders: Blood, Bets and Razors (2013 – 2022)

British crime drama television series created by Steven Knight. Set in Birmingham, England, it follows the exploits of the Peaky Blinders criminal gang in the aftermath of World War I. The fictional group is loosely based on a real urban youth gang of the same name that was active in the city from 1880 to 1910.

After the announcement that the sixth season would be the last, Knight clarified that, after the one-year production hiatus in 2020, it was decided to produce a feature film in place of a seventh season, with other series possibilities connected to Peaky Blinders. .

Main Cast of The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

HBO Max

The Righteous Gemstones (2019 – present)

This American comedy series created by Danny McBride, follows a famous and dysfunctional family of televangelists. The cast includes McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo and Walton Goggins.

The Righteous Gemstones depicts a family of megachurch pastors led by widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and their immature children, Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine), who lead an opulent life financed by donations from their faithful.

Nicole Kidman (left) and Hugh Grant (right) opposite each other in The Undoing (HBO Max)

The Undoing (2020)

A psychological thriller miniseries based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitzwas written and produced by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier. the stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are the protagonists of the story about a therapist who sees her life fall apart after she discovers that her husband may be responsible for a horrendous murder.

The Undoing it was the first show HBO to gain audience with each episode throughout the season, being the most watched program in the HBO in 2020. The production received generally positive reviews, praising the performances (particularly Kidman and Grant), cinematography, and production design.

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (2021 – present)

The biggest winner of the last Primetime Emmy Awards is an anthology comedy-drama created by Mike White, which details a week in the lives of wealthy vacationers as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges from these perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful staff and the idyllic location itself.

The series’ success led to HBO to renew it as an anthology series, with a second season already scheduled to premiere in October 2022, as part of the streaming platform’s catalog HBO Max.