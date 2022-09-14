Flamengo x Fluminense: new partial released of tickets sold

Tickets for the mixed areas and for Flamengo fans are sold out for next Sunday’s classic, at 4 pm, at Maracanã. There are only tickets for the South Sector, restricted to tricolors. In all, 39,616 tickets have been sold so far.

Tricolor members and non-members can buy their tickets online. Members are entitled to a 50% discount on the value of the tickets and can use the ticket loaded on their card.

ATTENTION! Fluminense members will have two modes of access to the stadium available: membership card or the traditional ticket. Each member may purchase only one ticket. Ticket pick-up at one of the ticket offices is MANDATORY for non-members who buy online.

ONLINE SALE



Fluminense partners

– Sales in nense.com.brin the “Tickets” tab

non-members

– Sales in flamengo.superingresso.com.br

Closing of online sales: 09/18 (Sunday), at 12 pm

TO REMOVE TICKETS, THE PURCHASE HOLDER (LOGIN OWNER) MUST PRESENT THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS:

– Printed, completed and signed voucher;

– Official and original identification document with photo and CPF;

– Document proving the benefit of purchasing a half-price ticket (if any);

NOTE: For tickets purchased by foreigners, only the original passport will be accepted as an official document.

Heads up:

The withdrawal of tickets from individuals under 15 years old can only happen when duly accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. In addition, those responsible must present a ticket from the same sector as the minors to be able to carry out the withdrawal.

If the same voucher contains more than one ticket, the holder of the purchase (LOGIN OWNER) must withdraw all the tickets contained in the voucher at the same time and it will be mandatory to bring all the documents mentioned above. In cases of half price, it will be mandatory to present proof(s) of half price(s).

THERE WILL BE NO REMOVAL BY THIRD PARTIES, ONLY THE PURCHASE HOLDER (LOGIN OWNER) CAN REMOVE THE TICKETS.

STEP BY STEP TO PURCHASE ON THE INTERNET

partners:

1- Access nense.com.br, in the Tickets tab

2- Click on “Buy Ticket” and then on “Buy”

3 – Select the Sector and add your ticket to the Cart

4 – Make the payment and complete the purchase.

Non-members:

1- Access flamengo.superingresso.com.br

2- Click Buy Now and login. If necessary, register. If you already have an account and do not remember your password, click on RETRIEVE PASSWORD

3- Select the Sector

4- Click on BIND CARRIER and enter the data

5- Make the payment and complete the purchase

VALUES



South Sector (Fluminense fans)

– Members – BRL 60

– Whole – BRL 120

– Half price – R$ 60

SALE AND PICK UP POINTS FOR FLUMINENSE FANS

Maracanã – Ticket Office 2 (Rua Professor Eurico Rabelo s/n)

– Thursday (15/09), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (16/09), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (17/09), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Sunday (18/09), from 10 am to the end of the first half

Laranjeiras Headquarters – Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41

– Thursday (15/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Friday (16/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Saturday (17/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

Plaza Shopping Niterói – Rua 15 de Novembro, 8 store 386

– Thursday (15/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Friday (16/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Saturday (17/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

New America – Av. Pastor Martin Luther King, 126, store 1406

– Thursday (15/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Friday (16/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Saturday (17/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

Barra Shopping – Av. of the Americas, 4,666, store 259

– Thursday (15/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Friday (16/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Saturday (17/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

TopShopping Nova Iguaçu – Av. Governor Roberto Silveira, 540, kiosk 112

– Thursday (15/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Friday (16/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Saturday (17/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

Copacabana – Rua Barata Ribeiro, 458

– Thursday (15/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (16/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Saturday (17/09), from 10 am to 3 pm