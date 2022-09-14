Flu and BTG Pactual start the 3rd phase of the investment structuring project

Fluminense and BTG Pactual bank advanced one more step (the third) in the work of preparing the project to structure qualified investment in the club. A new meeting was held last Tuesday and the two institutions discussed details about the best structure for the possible transaction.

Tricolor signed with BTG in June of that year, giving the bank the exclusive right to advise the club in defining the strategy and investor search process. In the first stage, there was an analysis of the operational and financial aspects of Fluminense, a kind of performance evaluation of management results.

In the second phase, it was the bank’s turn to propose some alternatives to carry out this process, based on a greater depth of the numbers raised, contracts and asset potential. The final report cannot yet be released due to contractual and confidentiality restrictions.

However, the assessments that have been made so far by the bank demonstrate, according to the club itself, an effective restructuring work that can accelerate the expansion movement projected by the management with the arrival of future new investors.