Fluminense and BTG Pactual start the third phase of the investment structuring project — Fluminense Football Club

Fluminense and BTG Pactual advanced one more step in the work of elaborating the qualified investment project in the club. In a meeting held last Tuesday (6/9), in São Paulo, president Mário Bittencourt was received by partners of the bank to discuss the actions of this stage of dialogue with the market. The two institutions also discuss the details surrounding the best framework for the potential transaction.

The conversations between Fluminense and BTG Pactual started last year. In June of this year, the formal mandate was signed that gave the bank the exclusive right to advise the club in defining the strategy and process of seeking investors.

In the first stage of this work, the bank analyzed the operational and financial aspects of the club, in a kind of performance evaluation of the results of the management that has been conducted. After three and a half years of restructuring and financial recovery at Fluminense, enormous potential was identified, since the careful management of accounts and the sports performance indicators project very positive results.

In the next step, the bank proposed alternatives for the execution of the process, based on an even greater depth in the numbers, contracts and potential of the assets. But the final design, to be taken to the Deliberative Council, still depends on the stage of a first interaction with the market, assuming that the investors’ feedback will indicate the most beneficial model for the club.

The report with valuation of assets and accounting records cannot yet be disclosed due to contractual restrictions and confidentiality. Assessments made so far by the Bank show that the restructuring work carried out in recent years has been extremely effective and that the arrival of future investors could accelerate the expansion movement projected by the current management.

