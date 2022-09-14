Fluminense arrives in São Paulo for decision against Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil | fluminense

Fluminense landed, this Wednesday afternoon, in São Paulo, for the decisive duel of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians. The trip from Rio was smooth, and there is no surprise among the players listed by coach Fernando Diniz. (see full list below).

The midfielder Alexsander, 18 years old, is not part of the delegation. He was one of Diniz’s options for Nonato’s vacancy, recently negotiated. The midfielder André is also absent as he will be suspended. Thus, the probable tricolor team is:

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Felipe Melo (Wellington), Yago (Martinelli) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

In the first leg, at Maracanã, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The match between Fluminense and Corinthians will be at 8 pm, this Thursday, at the Neoquímica Arena. The winner of the match will face Flamengo or São Paulo, who will play the second game of the semifinal this Wednesday, at Maracanã.

Those related by Fernando Diniz

Goalkeepers: Fábio, Marcos Felipe and Pedro Rangel

Sides: Samuel Xavier, Caio Paulista, Pineida, Cristiano and Calegari

Defenders: Manoel, Nino, David Braz

Steering wheels: Yago Felipe, Wellington, Felipe Melo and Martinelli

Socks: Ganso, Michel Araújo and Nathan

Forwards: Cano, Matheus Martins, Marrony, Arias and Willian Bigode

