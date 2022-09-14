Fluminense goes to Itaquera to beat Corinthians, absences and prejudice – 09/14/2022

Corinthians is the favorite, yes, to reach the final of the Copa do Brasil. Little thing, although the trump card is more than respectable: the energy that the fans transmit in the crowded Neo Química Arena, which always makes the team from São Paulo stronger.

But it is possible to perceive in some analyzes and opinions before the final confrontation for the semifinal on Thursday (15), a touch of localism, as if it were an insult to the possible Rio decision, if Flamengo confirms the spot in Maracanã against São Paulo.

Imagine the absurdity of the country’s main center out of contention for the title of the biggest national knockout competition!

Well, “zebra” wouldn’t be. Even because Fluminense, apart from the continental failure, has had a great season so far. He won the Flamengo stars in Carioca, preventing the unprecedented tetra of the biggest rival, and is very much alive in the two competitions that remained. Always competing and providing moments of spectacle, especially when Paulo Henrique Ganso is inspired.

It is true that you will have to overcome important absences. Nonato was traded by Internacional to Ludogorets and, due to the recent loss, Flu may even consider embezzlement. The midfielder was well adapted to Fernando Diniz’s model of play and mingled with his teammates. Even more felt will be the lack of the suspended André, a player who gives strength and volume to the work between the midfielders.

The duo behind Ganso in the middle can be formed by Felipe Melo and Martinelli, or Yago Felipe in the place of one of them. It loses in health and chemistry, but it is possible to overcome with fiber and technique. After all, it’s a decision.

Fluminense is one of the most indigestible visitors of the season, has 100% of success away in this edition of the Copa do Brasil and can, yes, return to Rio de Janeiro classified. Even more if Gérman Cano confirms the return to good form in the finalizations signaled with the two goals against Fortaleza on Saturday.

If he succeeds, Diniz will also overcome his suspicions about his work. In recent days, many memories of the failure in São Paulo against Grêmio in the same semifinal stage in 2020. For many it means an eternal tendency to failure. Pure prejudice. Coaches today considered winners, such as Cuca and Abel Braga, reversed this image with victories and cups.

Team and coach can make history in Itaquera. Even with a bigger obstacle in the stands than on the field.