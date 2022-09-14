For Oprah Winfrey, ‘Sidney’ Is An Act Of Love For Poitier

Oprah Winfrey was discussing his deep affection for the pioneering actor Sidney Poitier – a longtime friend and mentor – when she was overcome with emotion during an interview about the upcoming documentary Sydney, a portrait of his life . She dipped her head in her hands and cried, “I love him so much.”

Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Morgan Freeman, George Nelson, Robert Redford and Halle Berry were all interviewed in Sydney, and his reflections on the iconic artist and civil rights activist are often illuminating. But Sydney it means something intensely personal to Winfrey, the film’s producer.

“I was trying not to freak out, actually, because my love for him is as deep and as strong as any human being I know,” Winfrey said in an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Sydney premiered on Saturday, the 10th. “He was my consultant, my adviser, my friend, my comfort, my balm, my joy.”

Sydney, which debuts on Apple TV+ on September 23, comes eight months after the death of Poitier, the groundbreaking actor who paved the way for countless black actors in Hollywood and single-handedly revolutionized the way they were portrayed on screen. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, Sydney it was made with the cooperation of the Poitier family. Much of it was completed before his death in January at age 94, including his interview with Winfrey.

But the loss of Poitier – whom Winfrey at the time of her death called “the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’” – made Sydney even more touching.

Actor Sidney Poitier in a 2013 photo Photograph: Gus Ruelas/Reuters

Continues after advertising

“The film is an act of love for him,” Winfrey said as tears began to well up again. “I don’t know why I’m falling apart. My opportunity to do that was my offering to him.”

Winfrey said her life was irrevocably changed when she saw Poitier become the first black actor to win the Oscar for best actor (for A Voice in the Shadows, from 1963). A life in show business suddenly became possible for her. They later met for the first time when Winfrey’s talk show was taking off. Poitier was one of the few who could understand what she was going through as a black artist.

“During the early days of fame and all that comes with fame, being assaulted on all sides by black people, white people, people saying you’re not this or you should be doing that, he was the person I turned to,” said Winfrey. “He said, ‘It’s always a struggle and a challenge when you’re carrying other people’s dreams.’”

It was the first of many conversations over the years.

Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of the documentary ‘Sidney’ in Toronto

Photograph: Gus Ruelas/Reuters

“Remember Tuesdays with Morrie? I could have done Sundays with Sidney”, says Winfrey, referring to the film that in Portuguese won the title of The Last Great Lesson, 1999. “He was my person. He was my guy. He was my friend and my brother.”

Hudlin, the director of A Breakout Party and the drama about Thurgood Marshall Marshall: Equality and Justiceestimates that he completed about 90% of the film’s interviews when Poitier died.

Continues after advertising

“Any pressure I was putting on myself basically doubled,” Hudlin said. “It was a disappointment that he would never see it, but I was happy that we would have this movie at a time when everyone wanted to touch it and connect with it.”

Poitier tells his memories to the camera

Interviews with Poitier were previously conducted, separate from the film, before the star’s health deteriorated. But the images of Poitier speaking directly to the camera and that voice narrating his life story are a last chance to be in his real presence. Bahamas-born Poitier talks about how his young identity was forged without the influence of racism. It wasn’t until he left for Miami at age 15 that he found it.

“I left the Bahamas with this feeling of myself,” says Poitier in the film. “And from the moment I got off the boat, America started telling me, ‘You’re not who you think you are.’

Sydney, which is based on Poitier’s memoir, The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography, covers some of his seminal films, including chained (1958), The Sun Will Shine Again (1961), In the Heat of the Night (1967) and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. He also delves into how he connected to Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement with Hollywood; his friendship with Harry Belafonte; and its change to the direction with One for God, One for the Devil (1972). Above all, captures how racism, or anything else, was never a match for Poitier’s unwavering integrity.

Continues after advertising

“For me personally, I look at it and think: how did he do that, without any model?” Hudlin was impressed. “He’s looking into a thicket and just clears a path, always making the right choice. How did he always know the right thing to do without a script? To single-handedly face decades of racist imagery in cinema from the very beginning and destroy all those illegitimate images with the truth of who he was.”

TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES