Former SPFC technical assistant has ticket for the Sudamericana final

Apparently, it’s not just Hernán Crespo who shows affection for São Paulo. On social media, Juan Branda, his former assistant coach at Tricolor São Paulo, published a screenshot showing the purchase of a ticket for the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Alongside Crespo, Juan worked at São Paulo for eight months last year.

In the post, he regrets the fact that he did not witness the crowded Morumbi while working in the tricolor team, due to the covid-19 pandemic. The assistant coach takes the opportunity to declare his support for his former club. The South American final will take place in Córdoba, Argentina, on October 1st and will be disputed by São Paulo and Independiente Del Valle (EQU).

Juan Branda, former assistant coach of Crespo at São Paulo, posted a screenshot that shows the ticket purchased for the final of the Sudamericana Image: Playback/Instagram

It is worth remembering that, recently, Crespo declared himself to Tricolor São Paulo, after seeing a flag with a phrase of his own in the broadcast of the first leg against Flamengo, in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The decision of the duel takes place today (14), at Maracanã, at 21:45 (Brasília time). In the first game, São Paulo was defeated by 3 to 1 and needs to win by at least two goals difference to decide the classification in penalties.