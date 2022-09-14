Galaxy M53 5G comes out 42% cheaper on offer with Pix and cashback – Tecnoblog

This offer is over 😨 Not to miss the next finds on cell phones and much more: join our groups on Whatsapp and telegram!

Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone is at a good discount this Tuesday (13). O Galaxy M53 5G is sold by the manufacturer’s official store for R$ 2,110, but buying through Kabum and taking advantage of a tip from technoblogyou can reduce the value to BRL 1,295.13 in cash.

Galaxy M53 5G (Image: Handout/Samsung)

To reach this value, you must first activate Zoom cashback. Simply log in to your account before accessing the Kabum webshop. That way you will receive 4% of the value of your purchase back in your Zoom account within 35 days.

You then need to finalize your order on Kabum by paying for Pix, reducing the base price from BRL 2,110 to BRL 1,349.10 in cash. Depending on your location, there is free shipping with delivery time between 3 and 5 business days. Transfer the cashback to your bank account and that’s it. 😉

📱 Is it worth buying the Galaxy M53 5G?

Equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz, the Galaxy M53 5G is an interesting option for those who like to watch movies or series on their smartphone, or even play games.

The phone also has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM, which forms a set of very competent specifications even for the heaviest tasks.

On the back we have four cameras, with emphasis on the main one that offers 108 MP for photos and recordings in 4K at 30 fps. It is also possible to make slow motion with 240 frames per second. The front sensor is 32 MP and also shoots in 4K.

The device’s battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, allowing an autonomy of up to 19 continuous hours in online video playback. As for connections, we have Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and 5G signal for the latest generation mobile networks.

