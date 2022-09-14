Gasly thanks AlphaTauri, but warns: “I don’t have to stay all my life” – Formula 1 News

Gasly is very close to swapping AlphaTauri for Alpine and forming a 100% French duo (Photo: AlphaTauri)

Pierre Gasly is in Alpine’s crosshairs. After Fernando Alonso leaves the French team for Aston Martin and Oscar Piastri settles with McLaren, the Frenchman has become the first choice to be Esteban Ocon’s new teammate in 2023.

However, AlphaTauri will only release Gasly if it manages to close with Colton Herta, something that seems unlikely, since the American does not have the super license. Pierre stated that the decision is not in his hands alone and confirmed the statements of Helmut Marko, a consultant for Red Bull.

“At some point, we will have news. There are a few things that need to be sorted out before I can talk about this situation. It’s out of my control right now. I’m trying to do my best for my team. We know the situation. I Think [Helmut Marko] was very clear”, said the AlphaTauri driver after the Italian GP to the British channel Sky Sports.

Pierre Gasly wants to go to Alpine (Photo: AlphaTauri)

Gasly arrived in Formula 1 in 2017, when the team was still called Toro Rosso. The Frenchman had a brief stint at Red Bull in 2019 but was eventually relegated back after a string of mistakes and poor results. In the same year, he won his first podium and the following season he would win the Italian GP. Despite the good memories, Pierre stressed that he does not intend to stay with the team for the rest of his life and indicated a desire to join Alpine.

“These guys [AlphaTauri] they gave me my first win in Formula 1 and my first chance at Formula 1, but that doesn’t mean I have to stay there my whole life! I have ambitions. I’m in Formula 1 to fight at the front, that’s what I want. It was five years with AlphaTauri. Let’s see if I can do another year there. At the moment, that’s the plan. If that is what happens, I will give myself 100% to the team”, explained the Frenchman.

Gasly returned to score last Sunday (11) at Monza with an eighth place and occupies 11th place in the Drivers’ Championship. Formula 1 now returns on October 2nd for the Singapore GP, the 18th round of the 2022 season.

