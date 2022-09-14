Gems, land, real estate and even swans: what is the heritage of the British royal family? | Economy

The British royal family, now led by King Charles III, has a complex set of economic holdings – and which face the same challenges as the UK economy, with inflation above 8%. Last year, Forbes magazine estimated $28 billion worth of royal holdings.

Measuring the Windsors’ financial empire is not straightforward. The survey made by Forbes points out that the wealth accumulated by the family makes it one of the two richest clans in the United Kingdom – but not necessarily in the world.

Among the properties are icons such as Buckingham Palace and the crown jewels. The fortune also includes long stretches of land, from office properties and an important cricket pitch – a sport of English origin, which uses ball and bats – to farmland on the outskirts of the United Kingdom.

The change of throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, last Thursday (8), also raised several questions about the fate of her fortune. The queen’s will has not been released, and historically, the royal family has not released this information after the death of a monarch.

2 of 4 Buckingham Palace, London — Photo: Reuters Buckingham Palace, London (Photo: Reuters)

first transfers

It is certain that part of the inheritance has a direct destination. Upon assuming the throne, King Charles III automatically received the duchy of lancaster. In his first speech last week, he confirmed that he followed tradition and spent the Duchy of Cornwall, formerly in his possession, to his eldest son, Prince William.

Duchies are territories traditionally ruled by a duke or duchess. In this case, however, they refer to a set of private properties, which include land, assets and other properties. The Duchy of Lancaster is owned by the turn sovereign of the United Kingdom.

The land and property portfolio in the Duchy of Cornwall is significantly larger than the Duchy of Lancaster, as The Washington Post points out: it covers 0.2% of all land in Great Britain, including the famous Lord’s Cricket Ground.

both the Balmoral Castlein Scotland, as the Sandringham Estatein England, were passed on to the Queen by her father, King George VI – and can be kept by Charles III.

In addition to real estate and duchies, one of the main properties of the royal family is the Crown Estatea portfolio of assets that includes luxury properties in London, worth $19.2 billion.

Despite being formally owned by the family, it is under the control of the British government – ​​which receives the hundreds of millions of dollars that the wallet generates each year.

The government then returns 25% of the Crown Estate’s profits to the royals under what is known as Sovereign Subsidy. In 2021, the royal family’s public balance sheet listed the donation at around $99 million — money meant to pay for palace maintenance and other expenses.

Significant royal security costs are not included and are instead paid for by the British government treasury.

Queen Elizabeth II was not required to reveal her private finances. Therefore, it is not possible to nail the fortune left by the monarch. The magazine “Forbes”, however, evaluated, in 2021, the net worth of the queen in US$ 500 million.

In a more recent survey, the British newspaper Sunday Times estimated, in 2022, the value in US$ 430 million. The book “The Queen’s True Worth”, released in 2020 by author David McClure, attributed $468 million the Queen.

After her death, the monarch also leaves behind a wide variety of animals: 32,000 swans and an unknown number of dolphins, whales and sturgeons (a type of fish whose spawn is made from caviar).

This is because, still in the twelfth century, it was decided to attribute to the occupant of the throne the ownership of animals, whose species are threatened with extinction, in order to preserve their population.

3 of 4 Swans on the River Thames after the death of Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Reuters Swans on the River Thames after the death of Queen Elizabeth II – Photo: Reuters

Will Charles III pay inheritance tax?

Unlike other wealthy families, royalty receives favorable treatment from the government in terms of taxation. An agreement signed in 1993 stipulates that neither Charles III nor his heirs pay inheritance tax.

4 of 4 Crown is placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin — Photo: Reuters Crown is placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin (Photo: Reuters)

At the time, according to The Washington Post, then Prime Minister John Major told Parliament that a royal inheritance simply shouldn’t be taxed, citing the “unique circumstances of a hereditary monarchy”.

British royalty: richest family in the world?

The Windsor family is nowhere near the richest in the world. According to a survey by “Bloomberg”, released at the end of last year, the British royal family is not even among the 25 richest on the planet.

The list includes billionaires from sectors such as industrial, pharmaceutical, media and luxury products. The top is occupied by the Walton family, which runs the Walmart retailer.

Real estate sector and inflation

The future of the Windsor fortune is tied to that of the UK. The New York Times reports that while the king has a number of privileges not available to the British people, Charles and his family’s properties are largely tied to real estate.