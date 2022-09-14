Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC is photographed ahead of launch

The model must be just one of 11 options that the manufacturer is preparing

With just a few days to go until the official announcement of the GeForce RTX 4090, the internet is being flooded with images of the models being prepared by different manufacturers. Last Tuesday (13), the @wnod Twitter profile leaked what appears to be the first photographs of the RTX 4090 Gaming OC model that will be produced by gigabyte.

While they do not show the plate itself, it is possible to see the two sides of the official packaging chosen by the manufacturer. The product must have generous dimensions and choose a cooling system based on the use of three high-performance coolersa solution that seems to be the standard adopted by many other companies.

According to the packaging, Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC coolers will run in alternate directions, which the manufacturer promises to help with heat dissipation. Leaks indicate that this is just the basic model that will be offered by her, which is already preparing nothing less than 11 different graphics card versions.

RTX 4090 Gaming OC company design of the RTX 3090Ti

As the VideoCardz website explains, the model revealed in the photos borrows a lot of its design from the GeForce RTX 3090Ti made by Gigabyte. Despite the similarities, the latest product should bring twice the performance and will be based on AD102 GPUequipped with 16384 CUDA cores.

According to the information contained in the packaging of the new product, it must support technologies such as DLSS, ray tracing, NVIDIA Reflex and studio, as well as the WIndforce cooling system. It also confirms the presence of 24GB GDDR6X memoryas well as offering a 4-year warranty.

Renders obtained by the WCCFTech website show that the GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC will have three DP connectors and one HDMI and that the card must occupy at least four slots in your installation. Gigabyte is expected to reveal more details of this and other models on the 20th of septemberdate on which NVIDIA should officially debut its new generation of graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture.

Source: WCCFTech, VideoCardz