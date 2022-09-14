GoPro Hero 11 Black is launched for R$ 4,599 and gets a Mini version

This Wednesday (14th), the GoPro Hero 11 Black was released in three versions: the Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition and Mini. With the same design as its predecessor, the change is due to a new image sensor and the arrival of a more compact version.

All models arrive with a larger image sensor (1/1.9″) that allows you to take photos with up to 27 MP, while in the previous edition the resolution was limited to 23 MP. 7 MP in videos.

GoPro Hero 11’s design is identical to its predecessor (Image: Joy Macedo/TecMundo)

What changes in the new GoPro?

Color depth is now 10 bits, which means more than 1 billion color possibilities in images. Automatic exposure has also been improved and the camera is capable of taking videos in 5.3K at 60fps or in 4K at 120 fps.

Together with the GP2 processor, even from the previous generation, the new sensor offers the widest vertical field of view ever seen in the brand’s action camera, being 16% larger than in the Hero 10 Black.

Another novelty is the digital lens HyperView, an evolution of SuperView, which allows you to capture more immersive images, with a larger native 16:9 field of view. According to the brand, users will soon be able to switch between all the digital lens options in the GoPro Quik app.

New GoPro Hero 11 Black HyperView (Image: GoPro/Playback)

Stabilization has also been improved thanks to the new image sensor. O HyperSmooth 5.0 allows you to lock the horizon even if the camera rotates 360° and works with all resolutions and frame rates. In addition, the new AutoBoost feature performs a dynamic adjustment that applies HyperSmooth when the camera detects sudden movement.

Other new additions include three new timelapse night effect presets, TimeWarp 3.0 that captures in 5.3K, and “Easy” and “Pro” control options, which offer different configuration options for those who are in a hurry or want more control. from the camera.

THE Enduro batterymodel optimized for lower temperature environments, promises to increase recording time on Hero 11 by up to 38% over the previous model.

Other enhancements to make the camera’s power last longer include firmware optimization and reduced power consumption during idle periods. When opting for extended battery mode, video resolutions and frame rates are reduced, while maximum quality sets everything as high as possible.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini (Image: GoPro/Playback)

The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini resembles the defunct Session version of the action camera. It’s a 13% smaller, lighter and simpler model of the Hero 11, but with performance very similar to its bigger sister.

In design, the difference is due to the lack of displays to see the captured image in real time. In place of the rear screen, there is a rod similar to the one on the bottom, giving more possibilities for mounting on helmets and other accessories.

The control is on account of a single button on the top and the Enduro battery is built into the product.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition

GoPro Hero 11 Black with multimedia kit (Image: GoPro/Disclosure)

The GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition is a multimedia kit that, in addition to the camera in its standard version, has an external battery for up to four more hours of 4K recording, directional microphone, external microphone input, HDMI port, LED and two shoes for additional accessories.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Pricing and Availability in Brazil

The new GoPro Hero 11 Black has already started to be sold all over the world and, in Brazil, the standard model costs per BRL 4,599 on the GoPro website.

