Hacker invades Zoo system and deletes 400,000 files

A hacker, resident of Guará, is the target of Operation Animals, launched by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), on the morning of this Wednesday (14/9). According to investigations conducted by the Special Police for Repression of Cyber ​​Crimes (DRCC), the suspect accessed the Zoo’s internal system and deleted around 400,000 files, including animal files and information about vaccines.

Police officers became aware of the fact in early June this year. The Zoo’s internet access network and the computerized system for collecting ticket offices were taken down due to the cyberattack.

Complete registration forms of several animals and other administrative information were also deleted. Experts from the Institute of Criminalistics (IC) and police officers from the DRCC investigate the case.

With the beginning of the forensic work, it was possible to establish that approximately 400 thousand files were deleted by the invader. In addition, the electronic ticketing system remained inactive for a few days. Among the deleted documents, PCDF criminal experts were able to recover important data related to disease and vaccine control and information on the origin of many animals at the Zoo, in addition to identifying clues that pointed to a possible suspect in the attack.

This Wednesday, after obtaining judicial authorization, DRCC police officers and an IC criminal expert carried out a search and seizure warrant at the accused’s residence. At the house, investigators seized computers that will be examined.

The corporation highlighted that, due to the high degree of professionalism of the criminal experts, the registration and medical records of several animals at the Zoo were recovered.

