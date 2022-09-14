Henry Cavill’s Superman Will Get New Movie, Leak Reveals

New leaks claim that Henry Cavill’s Superman will win a new movie and be the leader of the new Justice League of theaters.

The leak says that in addition to the new movie, Supercavill will be seen in black adamas already indicated other rumors, and that will be the leader of the new Justice League of the cinemas.

Check out all the leaked news about Henry Cavill’s Superman:

“- Zaslav and company plan to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman and want to make him the face of the new DCEU, it looks like he will also have a new solo movie. He will appear in a post-credits scene of Black Adam.

– The Supergirl movie with Sasha Calle is still happening, although it does happen after the release of Cavill’s Superman movie.

– The main line of Justice League will essentially be:

Superman (Henry Cavill)

Batman (Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson)

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)

Shazam (Zachery Levi)

Aquaman (Jason Momoa)

Flash (Barry Allen and a new actor)

Green Archer

Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett)

Hawkwoman

Green Lantern (both Hal & John)

Supergirl (Sasha Calle)

Martian Manhunter (new actor playing him).”

You can check out all the new DCEUleaks leaks by clicking this link.

What did you think of these rumours? Comment below in our comment block.

black adamthe likely next film with the Man of Steel, is scheduled for release on October 20 in Brazilian cinemas.

Follow the DC Legacy and know all the dcnauts movies.

