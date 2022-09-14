Here are 8 ways to feel less anxious in situations out of your control

THE WASHINGTON POST – One of my patients showed up to a virtual therapy session looking tired last week. She has always been ambitious and concerned about injustice. during the session, she sighed as she spoke about a meeting where her colleagues complained about unfair treatment. She said: “I don’t know why they bother to be upset when nothing seems to matter.”

I was concerned about your lack of involvement. But then a colleague also struck me as similarly drained. she had passed pandemic helping third and fourth graders with the remote school while trying to keep their small business open. She confided to me: “I haven’t been following anything about the war in Ukraine, I just don’t have the energy anymore”.

To an unusual degree, people are tired.

In the spring of 2020, as soon as the pandemic started, the question my patients asked the most was: “When do you think things will get back to normal?”. Now, no one talks to me about a return to normal. There is a tacit recognition that the chaos we are experiencing could be with us for a long time.

Patients who have been preoccupied with national and world events, and were visibly scared during the pandemic, now look exhausted. the murder of George Floyd it was horrible and mass murders have become more and more common. It feels like we’re in a never-ending game of “hit the mole”, but in this case rodents are existential threats.

I have noticed that many patients are experiencing an optimism deficit, and feel overwhelmed by important matters beyond their control. I’ve called it “hope fatigue.”

People are tired of waiting for the pandemic to end, for the war in Ukraine to end, for shootings to be brought under control, and for the government to address all these urgent crises. Two in 10 Americans said they trust the Washington government to do the right thing “most of the time” or “most of the time” during a 2022 poll.

The symptoms of this fatigue are the feeling of anxiety, disconnection from reality or giving up.

“People are having a hard time – Covid has taken a toll on all of us. And now they’re unsure about the state of the world,” said Paul Slovic, a professor of psychology at the University of Oregon who has studied the psychology of risk and decision-making for more than 60 years.

Therapists are struggling to help. We try to encourage a sense of hope in patients: that they can feel better, that they have control, that their catastrophic thoughts may be adding to reality. But when a patient bemoans the climate crisis and questions whether or not they should have children, it’s a challenge.

Expert offers anti-anxiety advice: “Think more about what you can do than what you can’t.” Photograph: Joyce Kelly/Unsplash

It is tempting at times to grieve with them or feel compassion – but this is not productive. I try to validate their concern and explore what it means to each of them personally.

Many of these problems threaten our fundamental sense of security. Will my community be decimated by the fires, are my children safe in school, could there be a nuclear war?

“I see a lot of people ‘going through the motions of life’, but because they don’t know what to expect from life, how to stay safe, how to have control over anything or make a difference in something, how to have fun, they end up slipping. for a kind of detachment,” said psychologist Judy Levitz, director and founder of the New York City Center for Psychotherapeutic and Psychoanalytic Study.

Humans need to feel that they have some degree of control. When you take away a person’s sense of security, depression and anxiety can set in. Our nervous systems were simply not designed to handle so many crises at once.

No wonder 33% of Americans reported symptoms of depression and anxiety last summer, up from the 11% who reported these same symptoms in 2019, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are eight steps to focusing your anxiety

Fidgeting with seemingly unsolvable problems can lead to anxious paralysis, but there is hope. “Just because you can’t solve a problem doesn’t mean you should ignore it,” said Slovic, whose online page, the Arithmetic of Compassion, highlights obstacles to decision-making. “We are not helpless.”

Here are some of the advice I give my patients:

1- Take a break from the news. The “apocalyptic feed” (or “doomscrolling”) can be addictive and magnify the tragic nature of events. In one study, researchers found that those who immersed themselves for hours every day in coverage of a Boston Marathon shooting felt higher acute stress than subjects who attended the event the following week.

“We speculate that the graphic nature of the coverage and the repetition of those images triggered intense stress,” said Roxane Cohen Silver, the study’s lead author and a recognized professor of psychological science, public health and medicine at the University of California.

I advise patients who feel depressed by headlines to read the news only once a day, turn off phone alerts and, if possible, check social media only sporadically.

two- take care of yourself. I tell my patients, “You need to be in a fighting shape to deal with the current turmoil.” This means increasing your resilience by taking care of your nervous system (sleep well, eat well, exercise) and practice positive activities.

3- focus on the present. Practice the habit of grounding yourself in the here and now. Wearing yourself out about the future doesn’t help.

4- Try a breathing exercise. Taking a few deep breaths – for example, inhaling and exhaling while counting to five – will help calm your sympathetic nervous system (responsible for the “stay or run” response) and lessen your anxiety.

When I offer deep breathing exercises, some of my patients are skeptical, as if I’m offering some kind of tilelê practice. But I like to remind you that the exercises are based on science. They often report back that, at the very least, breathing gives them something to do when they feel their heart rate is picking up.

5- Think of your victories. Remind yourself of what’s working well in your own life — whether it’s your job, friendships, or the cheery arrangement of plants you’ve watered and grown during the pandemic.

6- Be your own therapist. Ask yourself what specifically is making you hopeless and why? Being able to put into words what is bothering you can help you feel less overwhelmed by emotions and more able to process information rationally.

7- take action. Worrying doesn’t help anyone’s mental health, but taking action does. Observe the people around you. Perhaps your neighborhood square could benefit from a basketball court or your church/synagogue could help host a refugee family. When people get involved in local problems, they gain a renewed sense of optimism.

8- Join forces with a friend. Choose a cause. There are hundreds of non-governmental organizations dedicated to addressing some of the biggest and most persistent challenges on the planet. Donate money to an organization that inspires you or volunteer.

Slovic even offers this advice: “Think more about what you can do than what you can’t.”