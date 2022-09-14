Horror movie with Elisabeth Moss premiered on Netflix and is conquering subscribers (Learn everything!) – Jornada Geek

Released in theaters in 2022, weeks before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the horror film The invisible man recently arrived in the catalog of netlfix occupying a prominent position. And with that, we have now gathered the main details of its plot and production in the text below.

The plot of the movie The Invisible Man

The history of The invisible man It begins with Cecilia “Cee” Kass planning her escape from the mansion of her abusive boyfriend Adrian Griffin, a wealthy scientist specializing in optics, and does so by drugging him with diazepam and running into the nearby woods to find her sister Emily.

Adrian wakes up earlier than planned and manages to catch up with Cecilia, but she still runs away. Two weeks later, a still traumatized Cecilia, who is hiding out at the home of her childhood police officer friend James Lanier, receives news from Adrian’s brother, attorney Tom Griffin, that her ex has killed himself and the will leaves $5 million for her on condition that Cecilia not be deemed mentally or physically unfit.

– publicity –

However, events that follow leave Cecilia with the idea that her ex is still alive and stalking her, having found a way to become invisible. From then on, she starts working constantly to prove that she is being hunted by someone that somehow no one else can see.

Horror film cast and production

In addition to Elisabeth Mosswidely known for her work on the series The Handmaid’s Talethe cast of the film The invisible man is also formed by Oliver Jackson-Cohen like Adrian Griffin, Aldis Hodge like Detective James Lanier, Storm Reid like Sydney Lanier, Harriet Dyer like Emily Cass, Michael Dorman like Tom Griffin, Benedict Hardie like Marc, Amali Golden like Annie, Sam Smith as Detective Reckley, among other names.

Leigh Whannell is responsible for directing the film that was inspired by the 1897 novel by HG Wells, already adapted by Universal Studios in 1933. Whanell also writes the script for the project, which in turn is produced by Blumhouse Productions.

– publicity –

Check out the movie trailer: