House of the Dragon: The Offensive Nickname Fans Gave Milly Alcock Because of Game of Thrones – News Seen on the web

Australian actress plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the series set 172 years before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was born.

House of the Dragon is incredible on its own, but let’s face it, the strength of the Game of Thrones spin-off is in the duo Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock in her youth) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). When the two team up, the tension is so high that they need to speak in High Valyrian to contain the damage. And the 4th episode, shown last Sunday (11), made it clear that, behind great characters, there are always great interpreters.

This is the case of Milly, who is 22 years old and makes her debut in an international production. Born in Sydney, Australia, she is certainly one of the new phenomena in the industry, a unanimous audience and critics, which it will be difficult to say goodbye to when time passes and Emma D’Arcy takes over the role. Even though Daemon is quite an intriguing figure, Rhaenyra has already proven why she deserves to occupy the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon: Milly Alcock reveals behind the scenes of the controversial sex scene of the 4th episode

Despite her highly praised work, the actress has been attacked on social media since her casting announcement. And the reason? Comparisons between her appearance and that of Emilia Clarke, the eternal Daenerys Targaryen. Milly was the subject of the infamous joke “they don’t make Targaryens like they used to” and even received a very offensive nickname: “Ugly Emilia Clarke”.

On TikTok, the user Charles Peralo posted a video commenting on this wave of hate and remembering that Emilia was 23 years old (only one more than Milly) when game of Thrones it started. Furthermore, he notes that young Rhaenyra’s resume is more surprising than haters realize.

Although in projects within Australia, Milly participated in seven episodes of the series The Gloamingfour of Les Norton10 of reckoning. While we are millions of people passionate about her work, there are people who insist on comparing her to Daenerys, who, by the way, was born only 172 years after Rhaenyra.

Fortunately, there are numerous advocates out there, like this Twitter user. She wrote: “Men, stop calling the actress who plays Rhaenyra ugly just because she’s not Emilia Clarke. Milly is beautiful and we love her. Likewise, stop freaking out just because Corlys [Velaryon, interpretado por Steve Toussaint] it’s black. Get over it. Stop being idiots.”

In fact, there is no way to disagree that Milly Alcock perfectly matches the description proposed by Martin in the book: a beautiful girl whom they call “The Delight of the Kingdom”. By the way, the character has already been referred to in this way in House of the Dragon.

At the end of the day, haters will regret not seeing her on screen anymore – and not because of Emma, ​​but because of how amazing Milly plays her role. Just remember how, in Episode 2, she retrieved her brother Baelon’s egg stolen by Daemon.