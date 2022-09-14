How to browse privately when using public computers

The lan houses and public PCs available in hotels, libraries and others can be a helping hand in case of need. The use of such devices helps in a quick consultation or printing, but also requires care to browse in privacy.

Away from home, it is necessary to pay attention to the data entered and also to the configurations of these machines. Antivirus may not always be available, while public computers may be seen by criminals as a means of data theft or virus contamination.

Check out some tips for browsing privately on public PCs:

Use incognito browsing

Incognito tabs in browsers like Chrome help reduce traces left on a public PC (Image: Handout/Google)

The incognito modes of browsers like Chrome, Edge and Firefox ensure more privacy. Such tabs do not record the websites accessed by the user or save data, reducing the possibility of personal information remaining on a public computer by mistake.

Check for an antivirus installed

Public computers can be a good medium for viruses to spread, with antiviruses helping to protect machines from the most common threats (Image: Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay)

The presence of security solutions on a shared PC is an indicator that the administrator is concerned about security. Although certain precautions must be taken in this case, when there is free or paid antivirus on the public PC, you can browse with a little more peace of mind, send files or connect flash drives with less worries.

Still, to make sure everything is ok, don’t forget to rescan when spearing the same device or downloading a file uploaded to your home machine. Thus, you guarantee that viruses and other more common paid ones did not accompany you home.

Avoid accessing banks, accessing emails or social networks

Leave it to shop, access internet banking or traffic sensitive information on your home PC, instead of public computers (Image: Reproduction/Anna Shvets/Pexels)

Public computers should be seen as fast-access devices. Therefore, the ideal is not to make payments or enter personal information on websites, since there is always the possibility of malware presence or monitoring, either by criminals or by the administrators themselves.

Leave to make payments, use internet banking and other sensitive services such as social networks, messaging apps or main emails, at home or on your cell phone. If necessary, do not forget to activate the anonymous tab and ensure that passwords and other details are not saved, watching the platforms in the following days for strange movements.