How to download music from SoundCloud on mobile for offline listening

Have you ever wanted to download music from SoundCloud on mobile? Unfortunately, this feature is no longer available for Brazil: offline playback is only enabled for SoundCloud Go+ subscribers, the platform’s paid service, which does not yet have a premiere date for the Brazilian territory.

SoundCloud Go+ is offered in countries across North America, Europe and Oceania. The advantages are similar to those of subscription services in other music streaming: offline playback, full catalog access, higher quality audio and ad-free browsing. In addition, the plan makes special royalties available to artists.

Anyone who has a subscription to the platform can download for offline playback of playlists and the likes track list. It is not possible to save a song individually or an album, for example.

How to download music on mobile with SoundCloud Go+

If you have a subscription in one of the supported countries, you can download music for offline playback from playlists or your liked track list. To enjoy a song, play it and tap the heart icon next to it. The complete list is displayed in your library.

To create a playlist, select a song, tap the three dots icon and select “Add to playlist”. It is also possible to save playlists created by other profiles on the platform, as long as they are set to public.

With SoundCloud Go+, you can download liked songs and playlists on your cell phone (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

To download, go to a playlist or likes track list and tap the download icon. When new songs are liked or added to a saved playlist, SoundCloud automatically downloads these tracks for offline playback.

It is still possible to make some adjustments to downloads through the app. Tap your profile icon, go to settings and tap “Offline listening settings”. On the next screen, you can enable automatic download of every item added to your library and limit the Wi-Fi usage to download SoundCloud music on mobile.