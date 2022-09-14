Hurricane season has peaked and is eerily silent

Karen Teixeira Yesterday 6 min

Even at the height of hurricane season, overall tropical storm activity is only about 10% of its average so far this year.

After months of almost total tranquility, the Atlantic Ocean finally saw its two first hurricanes of the 2022 season. the hurricanes Danielle and earlwhich developed hurricane-force winds, are now rotating northward across the ocean.

Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the season in the Atlanticafter August ended with no named storms for the first time in decades.

August was a quiet month for tropical storms. In fact, there hasn’t been a single named storm since early July, and that hasn’t happened in over 25 years.

Based on the historical record of hurricanes since 1851, frequency of named storms in the Atlantic is highest around September 10. However, despite this recent wave of activity, This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is still one of the quietest on record.and it seems likely to stay that way.

#Danielle is now a #hurricane – the 1st of the 2022 Atlantic #hurricane season. This is the latest calendar year 1st Atlantic hurricane since 2013 (Humberto on 11 September). pic.twitter.com/VcO2CmPJ1H — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 2, 2022

In the midst of a summer of historic flooding, intense heat waves and wildfires in the United States, so far there have been no major hurricanes like the ones that have devastated the country in recent years. These two storms are a reminder that hurricane season is far from over and will likely remain active for several weeks.

While meteorologists are tracking a few more storm systems, which could develop in the coming weeks, none of them should pose an imminent threat to residents of the Caribbean or the American continent..

the traditional peak hurricane season was the 10th of September, however, tropical storm activity is generally only about 10% of your average so far this year. So, if the trend continues, the year is likely to end well. below averagebeing one of the quietest years.

What’s happening with the 2022 hurricane season forecast?

Most hurricane season forecasts start by looking at main environmental factorssuch as water temperature and upper level windswhich influence tropical activity and how favorable are these factors for the tropical storm development.

September 10 marks the peak of the Hurricane Season in the Atlantic basin. The most active part of the season runs from mid-August until late October. Deadly hurricanes may occur at anytime in the hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/0gWKORuVMq — NHC_TAFB (@NHC_TAFB) September 10, 2022

While there are many factors that influence tropical activity, the most important to consider is the sea ​​temperature. Tropical convection, which powers hurricanes, is fueled by warm ocean water.. Generally, when the warm ocean surface is more expansive than normal, there are more areas where storms can develop.

In this way, warmer waters effectively prolong the hurricane season and potentially increase storm totals.

This year, the scarcity of tropical storm formation came as a surprise to many meteorologists, especially since all the major models predicted a busy season. This summer’s activity was strongly influenced by dry air and, to a lesser extent, by wind shear, resulting in a limited storm development.

According to Phil Klotzbach, a researcher at Colorado State University, the most likely explanation for the dry spell is a large patch of dry air that hovered over West Africa for much of the past month, thus reducing the overall humidity of the oceans.

According to the researcher, this dry spell may have been caused by the historic heat wave in Europe earlier this summer. The high pressure system that hit the European continent also made the tropics colder, and the temperature differential between regions allowed dry air to flow to the tropics, preventing the buildup of moisture needed for large storms.

All indicators suggest that environmental conditions will continue to be more favorable during September and likely into October, so an active second half of the hurricane season still looks likely.

THE climate change really has the potential to make things even quieter. According to recent research, a warming world can reduce the temperature differential between the ocean and the atmosphere above it, thus reducing hot air movements that lead to tropical cyclones.

Although climate change has potential to suppress storm activity, resulting in quieter hurricane seasons, they also provide more fuel for storms that form because ocean temperatures in general are getting warmer.