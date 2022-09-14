If you find these Copa album stickers you can profit a lot

The official World Cup 2022 album was released and produced by Panini and has 670 collectible stickers and 8 more special stickers, that is, extremely rare. Due to their rarity, the units already found are being resold and auctioned, reaching values ​​of up to R$9 thousand. Check out now how people are profiting a lot by sell rare Copa album stickers 2022

Profiting from the sale of special stickers from the 2022 World Cup album

The World Cup album is a tradition, but this year it might be a little less accessible. Each sticker pack costs BRL 4.00 considerably higher compared to previous years. However, some actions have already been taken, such as the possibility of acquiring the digital album.

However, for those who want to buy the figurines as in the pre-tech era and find the most coveted and exclusive ones, you will likely need to fork out high values. The good news is that the resale price can also be very high, making the investment worthwhile. Check out more:

How does album filling work?

20 players can be found on extra stickers in the album. They can be silver, burgundy, bronze or gold in color. Below is a list in order of increasing rarity of the figurines:

There is only one extra burgundy chrome sticker per 190 sticker packs.

There is only one extra bronze chrome figurine per 317 packs.

There is only one extra silver chrome per 950 sticker packs.

There is only one extra gold chrome for every 1,900 sticker packs.

Figurine values

An ad on the free market shocked people by announcing a Neymar sticker at R$9,000. This extra sticker is golden and considered very rare. The figure of Argentine player Lionel Messi was announced for the same price. The one by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, in turn, was sold for R$9,999.00 through the Marketplace.