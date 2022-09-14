In a new moment, Botafogo is preparing not to repeat the negative sequence of the first round

After the frustrating draw last Sunday (11) against América-MG, Botafogo will have five more days to prepare for the sequence of the Brazilian championship. Next Saturday, Glorioso receives Coritiba, at 19h, again at Estádio Nilton Santos, trying to win again, avoiding repeating the negative sequence of the first round.

In the first half of the Brasileirão, the alvinegro had his worst moment in the competition, when he accumulated stumbles and approached the relegation zone. In all, there were four consecutive defeats, against Coritiba, Goiás, Palmeiras and Hawaii.

Against América-MG, Botafogo even managed to present good football again and create opportunities. However, dominance was not converted into goals, causing the team to stumble again.

“We have been working hard to align the result with this performance. We can’t go into any negative sequence in our heads. We need the victory whether inside or outside the house. We can’t go in thinking about the weight of not winning the last few matches at home. We are doing our best” – said the steering wheel. Tche Tche.

With the tie at 0-0, the team led by Luis Castro became the second worst home team in the Brasileirão. There were only 13 points won inside the Nilton Santos Stadium in 13 games, that is, 39 played. In addition, the club also has the sixth worst attack, with 25 goals in 26 games.