‘Inside Out 2’ and Mufasa’s movie: 10 Disney and Pixar news – Entertainment

Disney held D23 last weekend, an event to showcase what the company will bring to cinema and streaming in the coming years. See the 10 hottest news from Disney and Pixar studios:



Inside Out 2











Pixar’s hit animation is getting a sequel, now with little girl Riley dealing with teenage dilemmas. Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear and Disgust will gain the company of other feelings in Inside Out 2. The theatrical release is scheduled for 2024.



Mufasa: The Lion King











The 2019 remake of The Lion King earned more than R$ 1.6 billion for Disney and will get a prequel. In 2024 the studio promises to release Mufasa: The Lion Kingwhich tells the story of Simba’s father before he came to the throne.



The Little Mermaid











Disney also released the first trailer for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, which has Hallee Bailey in the role of Ariel. The premiere is scheduled for May 2023 in cinema.



snow White











Another studio classic that will get a live action version is snow White. Rachel Zegler will play the story’s princess and Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen. The launch is scheduled for 2024.



Abracadabra 2











who arrives well before Abracadabra 2sequel to the 90’s Halloween classic. The premiere is scheduled for September 30th on streaming.



disenchanted











The public can also see the trailer for disenchantedthe sequence of enchanted. The film with Amy Adams is scheduled for release on November 24 on streaming.



Strange world











On the same day premiere Strange worldthe new Disney animation that promises a journey through space and time in search of mysteries.



Elements











Pixar has already presented Elements, your next original story. The film will tell a love story between a water character and a fire character. The premiere is scheduled for June 15, 2023.



Elio











Pixar also showed the first image of Elioa film that opens in 2024 and tells the story of a boy who doesn’t find his place in the world and is kidnapped to another planet, where he becomes a leader.



win or lose











Another novelty is win or losePixar’s first original series, slated for streaming in the second half of 2023. It’s the story of a softball team in the week of a decisive game, with each episode from a different character’s point of view.