Inspiration in 2020: São Paulo has already scored against Flamengo at Maracanã | Sao Paulo

São Paulo has a recent memory of what they must do to overcome Flamengo by more than two goals difference, at Maracanã. Tricolor needs to win the rubro-negro by this advantage to reverse the semifinal duel and advance to the decision of the 2022 Copa do Brasil.

Rogério Ceni’s team lost 3-1, at Morumbi, and is inspired by the result applied in November 2020. On that occasion, Fernando Diniz on the bench, Tiago Volpi in goal and Luciano in attack commanded a rout by 4 to 1, for the Brasileirão.

Best moments of Flamengo 1 x 4 São Paulo for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship

In that match, Flamengo took the lead after just six minutes, with a goal by striker Pedro, who should play this Wednesday, at Maracanã. The ball starts at 21:45 (Brasília time), broadcast by TV Globo.

From the red-black goal, however, São Paulo imposed itself and provided one of the most remarkable victories of the Fernando Diniz era. The tie came in the 17th minute with Tchê Tchê.

In the extra time of the first stage, Brenner turned the match to the tricolor. The victory turned into a rout with two athletes still present in the squad commanded by Ceni: Reinaldo, from a penalty, and Luciano closed the scoring at Maracanã.

The match was also marked by an expressive performance by Tiago Volpi. The goalkeeper, who left São Paulo this season, saved two penalties and even assisted Luciano’s goal.

At the time, Flamengo’s coach was the Spaniard Domènec Torrent, who would be fired weeks later to make way, precisely, to Rogério Ceni. The carioca club finished Brazilian champion.

Before this rout, São Paulo had Ceni in the goal in the last two-goal victory as a visitor against Flamengo. In the 2014 Brasileirão, with two from Ganso, the Paulistas made it 2-0 against Cariocas, at Maracanã.

The victory by three goals of difference classifies São Paulo. However, the team can repeat what it did last Thursday to continue in the fight for the unprecedented title of the Copa do Brasil.

After losing by 3 to 1 to Atlético-GO, in the first leg in Goiânia, Tricolor scored 2 to 0 in Morumbi and advanced to the final of the South American Championship with the victory on penalties. The decision is scheduled for October 1, at 5 pm, against Independiente Del Valle, in Cordoba, Argentina.

2 of 3 Reinaldo celebrates São Paulo’s goal against Flamengo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Reinaldo celebrates São Paulo’s goal against Flamengo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

