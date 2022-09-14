INSS: Learn how to check benefits by cell phone

The policyholders of INSS (National Institute of Social Security) can consult their benefits quickly, without leaving home. The procedure can be done through the phone, website or app.

How to check the INSS benefit

By phone

Those who want, can consult the benefit through the call center, by the number 135. When making the call, it will be necessary to inform the number of the CPF and other registration data, in order to avoid fraud. The service is available from Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm.

From the site

Through the Meu INSS website, the insured can easily obtain information about their benefit. When accessing the platform with the login and password, just search for the “Payment Statement” and check all information concerning the transfers of the allowance.

Also through the website, it is possible to access other services of the INSSas:

Schedules;

Request for extracts; and

Inquiry of the benefit number.

by the app

Finally, the retiree or pensioner can obtain the information through the Meu INSS app, available for Android and iOS. As on the website, it will also be necessary to login to access the services provided by the municipality.

Request and benefit analysis

Through digital channels, policyholders can also apply for benefits. In total, more than 90 services can be requested directly through the Meu INSS website or application. See some of them:

Retirement by age;

Retirement by time of contribution;

Maternity pay;

Pension for death;

Illness allowance;

Unemployment Insurance for Artisanal Fishermen;

Assistance Benefits;

Contribution time certificate;

Change location or payment method;

Register or renew power of attorney or legal representative;

Request payment of benefit not received;

Appeal and review.

The insured can also send the documents scanned, scanned or photographed using their cell phone. Once the request is made, it is possible to track the request by the protocol number.

After performing the analysis, the INSS will give one of the following benefits:

Enabled: when the order is still under evaluation;

Deferred: when the benefit was approved and will be granted;

Rejected: when the benefit was analyzed and denied to the insured.