Intel confirms Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K CPUs

During your event Technology Tour 2022, Intel revealed to attendees more details about its 13th Generation Core (Raptor Lake) processor lineup. Although she has not yet released all the information about the models she is preparing, a presentation on her official website brought More details about Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K products.

The information appeared on the Intel Canada page that serves as a guide to the recommended product type for each player type. In it, the company explains what its incoming lines are (i3), intermediate (i5)high (i7) and very high performance (i9), using the CPUs listed as examples.

Details of the new Intel Raptor Lake CPUs

Core i5-13600K

Maximum frequency of 5.1 GHz;

16 cores and 20 threads.

Core i7-13700K

Maximum frequency of 5.3 GHz on P-Cores;

16 cores and 24 threads.

Core i9-13900K

Maximum frequency of 5.4 GHz on P-Cores;

24 cores and 32 threads.

Presentation does not bring details of the Core i3 line

Although Core i3 models are part of the leaked presentation, Intel So far, no details about them have been revealed.. While previous leaks hinted that the company might eventually drop the line, it is more likely that it only don’t be part of the first wave of Raptor Lake processors that will hit the market.

While Intel traditionally doesn’t reveal details of its CPUs before they’re released, Tom’s Hardware is speculating that she made an exception to fight AMD. As the rival manufacturer is about to bring its Ryzen 7000 line to storesthe reveal of the details of the 13th Gen Core lineup could end up attracting the attention of consumers who are considering an upgrade.

The expectation is that more details on the new CPU lineup to emerge in the coming days, either through official Intel announcements or leaks. While the company still keeps the release date of the components a secret, The forecast is that this will happen from the 17th of October of this year.

