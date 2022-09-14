Investigation finds child pornography on accused’s cell phone

The investigation against Fernando Sabag Montiel, accused of trying to kill Argentina’s vice president Cristina Kirchner, found possible child pornography content on his cell phone. Argentine federal prosecutor Carlos Rívolo asked that the accused be investigated for the crime of pedophilia.

According to the websites El diarioar and Télam Digital, Rívolo said that images of “people who appear to be under the age of eighteen” were found on the cell phone and that they were “participating in explicit sexual activities”.

The contents of the memory card of the 35-year-old accused were analyzed by Ufeci (Fiscal Unit Specialized in Cyber ​​Crimes) of the Argentine Public Ministry, which found 126 files (including photos and videos) with possible child pornographic content.

According to Globo, Rívolo also asked that the Brazilian be investigated for possession and distribution of content with child pornography and also requested that the man give a statement on the subject. The prosecution’s request for pedophilia was made as part of the investigation into Kirchner’s attempted murder.

Judicial sources said that Buenos Aires Attorney General Juan Bautista Mahiques “made himself available to federal justice” and that the material found on the accused’s phone will be “examined by the Buenos Aires justice” to determine the possible commission of this crime.

On CNN Argentina’s La Mañana program, Mahiques stated that “we still need to examine the phone and then the memory card to analyze the content of the videos and photos”.

“Only then is it possible to determine whether it is just possession and distribution [do crime de pornografia infantil] or if it would be framed in the crime of abuse. It’s too early to take that for granted, because we’re just getting the material to be evaluated.”