iOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 gain first betas; iPadOS 16.1 arrives at the second

THE apple made available the iOS 16O watchOS 9 it’s the tvOS 16 earlier this week, but has already started testing the next versions of the newly released systems today.

Thus, the company has just released the first test versions of the iOS 16.1 (compilation 20B5045d ), of watchOS 9.1 ( 20S5044e ) It’s from tvOS 16.1 ( 20K5041d ) for developers.

In addition, the eighth test version of the iPadOS 16.1 ( 20B5045d ) — equivalent to the second beta, in fact, as it will already be released as 16.1 — just over three weeks after the first. Finally, developers also have access to the first beta of Xcode 14.1 ( 14B5024h ).

As we know, some features of the new systems, especially iOS 16, were not made available with the initial version — therefore, we may see one or another new functionality with this testing cycle that begins.

Any relevant news, as always, we will let you know here on the site. Very soon, too, these new builds should be released to members of the Apple Beta Software Program.

Tip: delete the beta profile

If you installed the profile to access iOS 16 beta versions and *wouldn’t* like to be notified when new betas of upcoming versions (like today’s) are available, we recommend deleting the beta profile.

To do this, make sure your device is running the final version of iOS 16 and perform the following steps:

access Settings » General and tap “VPN and Device Management”; Tap the iOS beta software profile; Tap “Remove Profile” and restart your device.

More information is available in this support article.