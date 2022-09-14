iPhone 14 communicates via satellites, but Starlink promises a better solution – Tecnoblog

THE apple announced the iPhone 14 line with satellite communication compatibility. Some expected a complete communication service, but the novelty restricts the sending of pre-determined messages in emergencies. THE starlinkfrom entrepreneur Elon Musk, promises a more elegant solution that allows other uses on smartphones besides calling for help.

Starlink (image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Apple uses Globalstar satellites to connect iPhones

The new iPhone 14 service uses infrastructure from Globalstar, a long-time satellite company. It even has operations in Brazil — with plans that are not cheap — and coverage that reaches places where no terrestrial operator operates.

Globalstar’s cell phones and other devices are huge, but Apple managed to put the technology — or part of it — on the iPhone 14. The smartphone is compatible with the S (2.5 GHz) and L (1.6 GHz) bands. to connect to the company’s satellites.

For Globalstar, it looks like a good deal: Satellite connectivity finally makes its way to regular smartphones, and that could bolster the cash of the once-close-bankrupt company. To Fierce Wirelessanalyst Tim Farrar estimates that the company can triple revenue and make the business more sustainable.

Globalstar Service “Problems”

It’s nice to have cellular coverage in places where land mobile networks don’t reach. The big problem is that Apple’s service will be very restricted: the iPhone 14 will only use satellites to share the location on Find My and send predetermined emergency messages.

Emergency Satellite on iPhone 14 (Image: Playback / Apple)

Unlike other Globalstar devices, it will not be possible to call or send personalized messages through the service provided in partnership with Apple. This limitation occurs because satellite communication is expensive and has limited bandwidth.

During the presentation, Apple said that predetermined messages are compressed to the maximum to speed up sending. In clear sky, the SOS alert takes 15 seconds to be sent; if there are clouds, delivery may take a few minutes.

Globalstar’s own service even allows sending personalized text, but it’s expensive: the basic Spot X plan costs R$109.90 per month and includes 20 messages per month; each additional message costs R$1.

Globalstar Spot X Communicator (Image: Reproduction)

Starlink’s solution looks more elegant

Starlink announced its mobile coverage solution a few days before the launch of the iPhone 14. If everything works as promised, the service from Elon Musk’s company will be more interesting.

A partnership was signed with the American mobile operator T-Mobile. It has ceded use of part of the cellular spectrum to Starlink, and regular smartphones will be able to connect to low-orbiting satellites in places where there is no terrestrial network.

T-Mobile and SpaceX announce partnership (Image: Disclosure)

The partnership between Starlink and T-Mobile can solve the problem of lack of coverage in remote locations better than Apple’s solution: the service will be compatible with SMS and messaging applications, which could enable the use of WhatsApp or iMessage, for example. The companies also plan to release voice calls and mobile internet in the future.

Another advantage is that T-Mobile will not charge more for the extra use of satellite coverage: you just have to be a customer of the operator to get access. Apple’s service will only be free for the first two years, and pricing after that period has not been disclosed.

The problem is that Starlink’s solution should still take a while to happen. A beta version of connectivity with T-Mobile is not expected to start until late 2023, while iPhone 14 Emergency SOS will be available from November 2022 in the US and Canada.

With information: T-Mobile